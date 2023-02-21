Swytch: Giving your bike a bit of zip

Remember the old ads where the guy liked his electric razor so much he bought the company? Well, I didn't quite buy the company but I liked trialling an e-bike so much I'm getting one of my own now.

Actually, I already have the bike so I'm just giving it a bit of zip.

This 'zip' comes courtesy of Swytch who make e-bike conversion kits — basically, it's a battery pack you pop onto your regular bike and it powers it up for you.

There is a small bit more work initially when you have to attach the kit to your bike as you actually get a new wheel but once you're out and moving it's definitely worth the effort.

You can also bring your bike and kit to a cycle shop and they can do it if you prefer as it's a little bit fiddly to start with. Then once it's installed you just charge up the power pack — about the size of a big smartphone — and clip it onto the attachment on the handlebars and off you go.

The company was founded by engineers Oliver Montague and Dmitro Khroma in 2017. They're based in London and have more than 60,000 Swytch kits ("loyal Swytchers") across the world now.

Oliver said: "20,000+ units were ordered since the launch last September, of which 15,000 have been delivered, the remaining we're in progress delivering between now and the end of March."

You can also get a little gadget for your handlebars giving you the power level, speed and distance travelled, so switch this on and then you just pedal as normal and the kit sends power to the motor.

I tried it out on the school run and on Greenway trips — and while you're definitely still cycling, it just means you don't get fazed by steep ramps or hills.

My dad couldn't wait to call over and give it a go too. His five-minute trial saw me heading to the local greenway to look out for him when he didn't come back for an hour — he just kept on going. He loved it and said he wouldn't normally have even attempted the hill near my house but he tackled it without a bother.

My teenagers also ended up borrowing my bike and doing a few speed trials as well as longer trips to the beach and were very impressed. On trips to town and on an evening out for dinner locally I was able to unclip the battery pack and store it in my handbag.

I trialled the smaller of the two batteries on offer and it's designed for a range of around 15k. "This is aimed for people using it on a typical commute or pleasure cycle. And people can charge it up at work or if they were somewhere for lunch," they explained.

The 15k is calculated on using the bike on a mid-range power level but if you opt for a lower setting or freewheel or use your own power for downhills then it will last for a longer distance.

Caroline Delaney: cutting about the Blackrock greenway with a newly-Swytched bike. Pic: Larry Cummins

Some basics

Although the battery is shown secured onto the handlebars, the mount could be fitted to almost any part of your bike, from the seat-post to the downtube if you wanted to keep it less visible or keep the handlebar space for a basket for example.

It's totally silent so you won't hear any motor as you head along quieter greenways.

It's a pedal-assist system so it isn't like using an electric scooter that does all the work for you. You do still have to pedal — it just makes it an easier journey. Ideal for a pleasure cycle or for commuting, I would say.

The kit can be used on hybrid bikes, road bikes, mountain bikes, folding bikes, and even gearless fixies.

Any issues?

If you don't have a bike-stand for repairs etc or if you don't regularly look after bike tune-ups such as puncture repairs or gear maintenance yourself it might be easier to head to a local bike shop and ask them to install the kit. It is a small bit fiddly and I wouldn't have the confidence it was done right myself otherwise.

There are short videos on the Swytch site to guide you through it but still... And there's a helpline/online whatsapp chat as well if you get really stuck.

Try out the new kit on a quiet cul-de-sac or cycle path first — it's quite smooth but you'd notice it kicking in initially.

Best bits

The battery isn't very heavy at all so if you prefer to opt for your own power (or if you've used all the juice on this trip) then it's not too off-putting to carry it.

Compared to the cost of a full e-bike it's much cheaper.

The power pack clips on and off easily so you can take it with you into shops or cafés.

The fixtures and fittings are robust and well-designed.

Swytch: usable across a range of bikes

The technical stuff...

The smaller battery weighs just over 700g (1.5lbs) and takes around an hour to recharge. This battery should have enough power for your daily commute — just don't forget to charge it when you're at home or in the office.

There are different power levels (eco, standard, tour and turbo) ranging from a little bit of extra pep to level-5 which makes a lot of uphill feel like you're cycling on the flat.

The recommendation is to use the lower settings for downhills and easy sections and save the top setting for when you really need it.

It has enough pulling power to assist the average adult up a 30% incline with light pedalling.

There is also a speedometer that notes your total trip distance, average speed, and max speed.

There is a 'walk mode' setting where the wheel automatically turns — but that's just for walking your bike up ramps etc.

You can get a larger, more powerful Swytch kit. It's heavier (1,100g) but has a range of up to 30km.

Let's talk money

A regular electric bike can cost from €800 right up to €10,000.

The full cost for this kit is €1,199 from April. But pre-ordering before the end of March and opting for the longest delivery time (this is three months) could bring that cost right down to €499 which is cheaper than even a basic e-bike. So if you have a good bicycle already this could be a nice option to upgrade it without taking up any more space in your shed or hallway.