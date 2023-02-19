'No-one wants to live in Direct Provision. They arrive looking for safety and again feel unsafe'

“The power of change is with young people. More than ever, we need you. We need to stand together. This energy, positivity, ambition, and connectivity is needed in the coming weeks and months. Let’s cherish it.”

So said CEO of Irish Refugee Council, Nick Henderson on the launch of ‘Tight Spaces’ recently– An educational resource written by young people for young people, to bring attention to the experience of Direct Provision. Irish Refugee Council and the ARD Youth Project (a youth group based in Galway) collaborated on the project, motivated to support their peers seeking international protection in Ireland.

The ‘Tight Spaces’ resource highlights the challenges of Ireland’s Direct Provision system through the eyes of young people; including crowding which takes away their privacy and sense of safety, lack of culturally appropriate food, inability to meet basic needs from the inadequate state welfare payments, limited access to education and employment opportunities as well as social isolation in instances where centres are situated in remote areas.

As outlined in the resource the journeys undertaken by asylum seekers may involve a multitude of ‘Tight Spaces’ – packing belongings into a bag, a boat, lorry, sleeping bags.

“We worked together as a group, fifteen of us from our youth group and four people from Irish Refugee Council. People did whatever they felt most comfortable doing, whether that was doing interviews, researching, or creating art,” explains TY student Aalba Mathew and member of ARD.

Art work by young person called Joey currently in Direct Provision Photo credit: Wendy Muperi

“Honestly, I didn’t know Direct Provision even existed before doing this project. So much of it was surprising to me and it was great that when we presented the final resources to our school, teachers were really keen to know about it,” she adds.

Dumebi Asiegbu, a third-year student and another member of the ARD group had also never heard of Direct Provision. He found out that his mother had lived there whilst making the resource.

“When my mum told me that, it made it so important for me to do this work. Little light is shone on this in Ireland. When we presented our final project in Dublin it was clear that most people listening knew nothing about the conditions in Direct Provision. The adults were really interested, and they encouraged us to keep going, telling us that we could make a real difference.”

Natasha Muldoon, who works with both groups, says the young people in ARD recognised the gap in their learning in school.

They really empathised with the experience of the four young people who came to speak with them from the Irish Refugee Council. They are motivated to make change and to improve the lives of people still living in Direct Provision.

One of the young people from the Irish Refugee Council, Abdulai Mansaray says he is eager to correct some of the misinformation about people coming to Ireland in search of safety.

Marwa Zamir and Abdulai Mansaray from the Irish Refugee Council Youth Project Photo credit: Wendy Muperi

Speaking of rising tensions in Irish communities with the increased arrivals of asylum seekers to the country, he returns again and again to the word ‘painful.’

It is “painful,” he says, “to see this happening to people who are so very vulnerable, and already so tired from their horrific and often hazardous journeys.” He lived in Direct Provision in Longford for three years.

He is now a community link worker, working with young people at risk as well as a committee member with the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI). He sees misinformation as being at the heart of people’s distress in Ireland and hopes that ‘Tight Spaces’ can counter that narrative in schools.

“These people they have suffered so, so much. They have been forced to leave their families, their culture, their countries, customs, and food.

They leave home and travel miles and miles, seeking protection, and they are faced with these protests, being told to get out, to go home.

"It is so, so painful.”

Abdulai Mansaray believes anti-immigrant protests are misdirected. He fully understands the anger people feel having been left out of the conversation. He feels it needs to be channelled correctly, communicated with the government, not shouted at these vulnerable people.

“People forget their Irish history, that Irish people have sought refuge elsewhere and have contributed to societies elsewhere. My hope it that this resource ‘Tight Spaces’ can offer real information thereby creating understanding and connection.

“No one wants to be in this situation,” he continues. “No-one wants to live in Direct Provision. And they arrive looking for safety and again feel unsafe.

"They are asylum seekers not by their wish or by their will. It is up to leaders in Ireland to help people integrate better. Leaders in the community must also help raise awareness; we must demand that the government takes responsibility.

“The truth is I miss my country. I miss Sierra Leone, but I had to leave for my safety. I miss my mum, my siblings. I miss the food, everything.

"But I live in Ireland now and I intend to contribute to this society. I have a lot to offer this country. People have potential; that’s sometimes forgotten. They just need the right supports. They are human beings, with various skills and qualifications.”

He is keen to stress the positive impact people coming into the country can have. Reports on Ireland’s ageing population support his claims.

According to the CSO, by 2051 it is projected that there will be between 496,600 and 691,800 more older people than younger people depending on the scenario used.

According to the Centre for Global Development, “Migrants are already essential to care delivery: more than one-fifth of the long-term care workforce in OECD countries were born abroad.”

“We are human beings,” says Abdulai, currently studying Law at Technological University Dublin. “We are capable human beings who have something to give to Irish society. We just need some support and then we will make a positive contribution.”

“It is now that we can shape the future and be a voice for the voiceless. I have lived experience of this system and feel that I have an obligation to create a change.

"It was also very encouraging to work with other young people who did not live in Direct Provision but recognised the injustice in it and wanted to work towards creating change also,” says Mansaray.

Dumebi Asiegbu and Aalba Mathew are confident that they will continue doing work to bring about positive change and solidarity in Ireland. They are extremely proud of their resource and see the positive impact it can have.

Sally Daly, National Youth Council of Ireland says “This is a great example of how youth work changes lives. The young people involved in this project were empowered to create this resource and educate others through the support of dedicated youth workers. The resource is linked to wider work of the NYCI, which connects young people in Direct Provision with youth work opportunities and addresses issues of identity, belonging, and racism.

Funded by Irish Aid and Concern Worldwide, with support from ARD, NYCI, and the Irish Refugee Council, this resource will be an invaluable tool for schools, youth work organizations, and other community spaces.

"The NYCI supports work on diversity, inclusion and global youth work through its Equality and Youth 2030 programmes.”

The Tight Spaces resource can be downloaded at irishrefugeecouncil.ie/tight-spaces.