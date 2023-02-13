Bláthnaid Treacy reveals how she kept her pregnancy a secret for so long

Bláthnaid Treacy surprised many people with her pregnancy announcement, having kept her bump a secret for so long but the RTÉ presenter has since discovered a few viewers may have had their suspicions.

Last week, the Bray native revealed that she is pregnant with her first child and due to give birth this summer.

Speaking to Jennifer Zamparelli on RTÉ 2FM, Treacy discussed her pregnancy and how she managed to keep it under wraps.

When asked how she kept it secret, she said: “Lots of hoodies, big baggy clothes".

“I was hiding it. It’s funny when you get pregnant, it's so exciting and then the first three months you have to sort of not tell anyone."

While no one seemed to have noticed her bump at first, when she officially announced her pregnancy a few people admitted they had suspected something while watching her host the Lotto.

“Nobody said it to me but actually when I put it up [on Instagram] a few people — I'm hosting the Lotto this month — a few people said, 'my mum spotted your bump' I was like, 'no way!'"

She and her husband told their family the exciting news at Christmas and then at 20 weeks, she decided it was the right time to announce it to the world.

"You have to be aware, it's quite a sensitive subject as well, and you have to be careful who you say it to and how you say it as well. We're just so happy."

When Zamparelli asked whether she felt people were getting better at that, Treacy said: "I think people are much better at speaking about losses. I think everybody knows somebody who has suffered a loss. You just have to be a little bit more mindful and more careful."

Sharing the news to Instagram, Treacy posted a picture of her cradling her bump.

“We can't wait to meet you. Our little lady arrives this summer,” she wrote. “Feeling so lucky and grateful," she added.

Treacy and her husband, jazz musician Charlie Moon tied the knot in Wicklow in 2019 after getting engaged in Mexico in 2018.

The pair have been together since they were in their late teens after being introduced by a friend.