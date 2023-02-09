Irish Teacher: Norma Foley isn't listening to teachers, parents, or students about moving Leaving Cert papers

How quickly Ireland reacts to any hint of financial wrongdoing by a minister. But when a minister is grossly inept and works against the nature of their brief, it’s business as usual.

Damien English is no longer a minister because of a planning permission filed in 2008 and perhaps that is how it should be. But is money our only concern in this country?

Norma Foley is still in office despite threatening to disrupt the educational experience of thousands of students. Why has she not been grilled nationally? Why has she not been called forward to explain her actions? Is it because we can’t hang a price tag on her mismanagement?

A scandal about the Leaving Cert simply does not make the grade.

In all honesty, I’ve avoided writing about her decision to run English and Irish Paper One at the end of fifth year. It’s too upsetting. Most galling is her claim that it is based on feedback from parents and students. She says students report “stress and pressure coming from having to take exams all in one go”.

Yes, this may be true, Minister Foley. The answer is to take time to devise a new specification with more creative assessment options in collaboration with experts. The answer is not to go it alone against all advice and against the wishes of the very students you purport to defend.

Incidentally, the feedback to which the minister refers, compiled following extensive consultation by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA), makes no mention whatsoever of moving Paper One in English or Irish.

The idea appears to be all Foley.

Rather, the document asks the department to consider “ways to broaden assessment and examination approaches and methods so that students have opportunities to display a wider range of learning in a variety of ways.” It does not ask for one of two final papers half-way through the course.

Students disagree with her decision to move the papers.

Uachtarán Caitlin Faye Maniti of the student union states: ‘The ISSU has always advocated for Leaving Certificate reform, but the proposed changes are neither an adequate nor comprehensive enough solution to tackle the problems surrounding the Leaving Certificate exams.’

Teachers disagree with her decision to move the papers.

An Gréasán do Mhúinteoirí Gaeilge, the subject association for Irish teachers, and Gael Linn are calling on Foley to reconsider.

Irish language group Conradh na Gaeilge calls on the plans to be reversed, arguing that “it is not clear that there is any educational basis for the decision”.

An open letter from INOTE, representing English teachers reads: “Teacher unions the ASTI and the TUI, along with the subject associations for Irish and English — An Gréasán and INOTE — are implacably opposed to the plan, which they believe is flawed, educationally unsound and will increase stress among students.”

As an English teacher myself, I can assure you that her decision is indefensible on educational grounds.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) disagrees with her decision to move the papers.

Andrea Feeney argues that “any change to the timing of these examinations beyond a few weeks will require a review of specification”. This hasn’t happened. Feeney explains what is obvious, fundamental to the teaching of my subject: “These are integrated language examinations and language competency is being assessed in both papers. Students’ ability to engage with Paper 1 improves through preparation for Paper 2.”

The SEC suggest a recrafting of the papers to better match the specifications, clearly doing their best to mop up Norma Foley’s mess.

Even department spokespeople struggle to make sense of it.

The official message is that the movement of papers is an ‘interim measure,’ so current students don’t miss out on deeper reforms.

Codswallop. You can’t temporarily smash a subject into nonsense parts to avoid students missing out on future reforms. What about all the students who have gone through this system already? Should the system facilitate a re-sit for them also?

The whole thing is laughable.

Norma Foley’s message to students seems to be that an early paper will offer an ‘early win’ in terms of CAO points. Is she the minister of CAO now? Is this why she is butchering the teaching of reading and writing at senior level in two core subjects? Whatever her reasoning, she’s riding into the sunset and we’re the idiots eating her dust.

Only if she were absconding with hefty money bags would this country bother to react.