Dr Harry Barry and the power of emotional connection

As Joni Mitchell sang, you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone — when the pandemic struck and we were living in literal bubbles, we all realised the value of human connection and relationships. Whether Covid is in the rear-view mirror is still a matter for debate, but in many ways we are definitely not out the other side. With rates of depression and anxiety continuing to rise, many experts have warned that the issue of social isolation has been exacerbated by successive lockdowns. It is a topic that is close to Dr Harry Barry’s heart. The Drogheda-based GP is respected for his holistic approach to mental health, which he has written about in several best-selling books. In his latest,, he outlines how to improve our communication skills and establish fulfilling relationships which in turn will benefit our wellbeing.
by Dr Harry Barry, published by Orion Spring, is out now.
In a modern world obsessed with science, engineering, technology and social media, hard skills such as problem-solving and the management of technical, organisational, behavioural and business difficulties have been those most sought after. These include science, mathematics, understanding algorithms, business management, problem-solving, and a whole host of similar skills. It is easy, however, to overlook the importance of soft skills.
The term ‘soft’ suggests that these skills are of less relevance than the colder, more logic-based harder skills. The reality is that soft skills such as listening, non-verbal cues, empathy and people-to-people interactional skills are perhaps more important emotional connection tools to have in your toolkit, if you wish to be successful in many areas of life.
As technology subtly invades every aspect of our lives, these soft skills will become increasingly important in how we relate to each other. Those who take the time and effort to attain them, will often find themselves forging ahead faster in all domains of their lives.