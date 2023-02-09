Caring for people at the heart of the US-Irish success story

The United States and Ireland share profound cultural and historical ties that form the bedrock of our enduring partnership, but we cannot take for granted this extraordinary relationship.

Looking forward, I believe we must continue to cultivate our people-to-people ties and our growing trade and investment activity to bring us even closer together to the benefit of both our nations.

American Ambassador to Ireland, Claire D Cronin, at Cork Airport. Picture: Jim Coughlan

After a year in Ireland, the warmth of your Céad Míle Fáilte has not faded. I traveled to all 26 counties and to the North and experienced the hospitality for which Ireland is rightly renowned around the world. From cities to towns to villages, from boardrooms to laboratories to factory floors, I have been inspired by the enthusiasm I encountered, and moved by the dedication to make positive change in communities, large and small.

The sheer number of US companies in Ireland and Irish companies across the United States provide a rich ecosystem for the exchange of ideas, sharing of management best practices, and the building of innovation ecosystems.

The global ambitions of Irish businesses are well matched with American businesses’ desire to trade with the best and most trusted partners worldwide. We have the opportunity today to enhance the development of our industries and our companies' chances for success.

In 2022, I led an Irish delegation to the SelectUSA Summit in Washington, DC, with companies from all over Ireland who took the opportunity to explore investment opportunities across all 50 states. These entrepreneurs are following in the footsteps of Irish companies such as Ardagh, Kerry Group, RelateCare and Wisetek who have already forged a path to international success through partnerships in the United States.

This new wave of Irish investment in the US complements the long-established footprint of US companies that have made Ireland their home. It is natural to focus on the large U.S. technology, pharmaceutical, and medtech companies which have brought good jobs to Ireland, but we should not forget the significant number of small and midsize US companies that have launched from Ireland to export products and technologies throughout Europe and beyond.

While we share success in our bilateral business relationship, we also share many challenges, such as supply chain resiliency, climate change, cybersecurity, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed the complexity and fragility of the supply chains of our companies. As a result, the United States, Ireland, and other likeminded countries today are enhancing the security of essential networks for the benefit of citizens around the world. In that process, the need to utilize trusted vendors and work with reliable partners has taken on even greater importance.

The United States and the EU are committed to countering climate change. As we work to make our world more sustainable for future generations, we forge ahead with seeking new ways of securing crucial energy supplies and developing innovative clean technologies. National and economic security are interlinked, and our task is to find new ways to ensure energy security is reliable and cost effective for our future needs.

President Biden has made cybersecurity a top priority. He has said that “many of the biggest threats we face respect no borders or walls and must be met with collective action”.

US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire D Cronin, meets Brendan Ring, of Cliona’s Foundation, with AmCham 2022 President Catherine Duffy and AmCham CEO Mark Redmond at AmCham’s 2022 Mid-West Dinner in Adare Manor.

Like pandemics, cyber threats require multilateral cooperation with the public and private sectors working together on solutions. Many of the 900 US companies in Ireland store significant amounts of data, and one-third of transatlantic data flows through Ireland. The Embassy is committed to engaging with key Irish cybersecurity stakeholders across government, academia, and the business community to share best practices and shore up defences against malign actors.

As we face these long-term challenges, Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine sent shockwaves through Europe and across the globe. President Biden’s support for Ukraine continues to be rock solid, and our rapid, unified and unwavering response demonstrates the strength of the US-EU partnership. From the beginning, the people of Ireland, through their communities, their government, and their businesses have answered the call to help Ukrainian families who fled the unprovoked chaos and destruction in their home country. It is the right thing to do, and I give my heartfelt thanks to the people of Ireland for your generosity.

As the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement nears, the United States stands ready to work will all the communities throughout the island of Ireland to ensure those hard-fought gains are maintained. I welcome the appointment of my good friend Joe Kennedy III as Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs as he focuses on the important work of increasing investment and economic growth in Northern Ireland, as well as strengthening people-to-people ties between all communities in Northern Ireland and the US.

This appointment demonstrates President Biden’s continued, steadfast support for the Good Friday Agreement, which he views as an historic achievement that must be protected to ensure peace and stability in Northern Ireland. I am optimistic about the years to come and the opportunities for continued peace, stability and shared prosperity.

Building on generations of historical, cultural, and familial ties, our trade and investment relationship is now an important part of the bond between our two nations in today’s world. Our expanding two-way trade and investment flows will inspire collaborations that we have not yet even dreamed of and strengthen our business connectivity for future generations. I look forward to cultivating our deep ties to secure a better shared future for our nations.