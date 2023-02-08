Vogue Williams describes anxiety after divorcing Brian McFadden in chat with husband

TV presenter Vogue Williams has opened up about her struggles with anxiety following her divorce in 2015, admitting that she felt embarrassed about taking medication.

In a candid conversation with her husband Spencer Matthews on his podcast Big Fish, the Howth native talked about her experience with anxiety as well as her own major success in the podcasting world.

The pair share three children, Theodore, Gigi, and Otto, and also have their own podcast together, aptly titled ‘Spencer and Vogue’.

Matthews’ podcast Big Fish sees the former Made in Chelsea star chat to CEOs, inspiring entrepreneurs and famous faces about overcoming life’s obstacles.

In the latest episode, Matthews, who has been married to Williams for almost five years, admits he never fully understood the physical elements of anxiety before he met his wife.

When asked what she would say was the driver of her anxiety, Williams answers honestly.

“My divorce — not from you,” she laughs.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews attend Pride Of Britain Awards. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

“Going through a marriage breakup definitely was the driver. It really threw me. I went through a really bad time after that and it kind of went from there and then it kind of stuck around a little bit.”

Williams divorced her ex-husband and former Westlife member Brian McFadden in 2015.

“Once I got really bad to the point where I might not fall asleep until one in the morning and then I'd be awake at three in the morning and I wouldn't be able to go back asleep," she says.

"Then you're not able to sleep so then you're anxious that you haven't slept which carries your anxiety into the next day and then you're struggling to work because you're tired."

Describing her anxiety, she says she was in "a constant state of nervousness".

The mother of three says she did find ways to manage her anxiety and eventually, she went on medication which she found "super helpful".

“I didn't want to do that because I was really embarrassed about it, but it helped,” she admits.

“Mine were real physical symptoms. I'd have clenched hands, I'd grind my teeth really badly at night, I'd feel sick in my stomach. I wouldn't be able to sleep.”

Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams who also have a podcast together. Picture: Instagram

She also went to speak to a therapist and with plenty of exercise in between, she says she’s in “a good spot” now.

Alongside her podcast with her husband, Williams is one half of the extremely successful My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast which she hosts alongside comedian and friend, Joanne McNally. The pair are set to embark on their first podcast tour in the coming weeks.

Asked about the success of the podcast, Williams says she was not expecting it.

“Neither of us were. Of course we weren't. It's just one of those things that just took off. We didn't even know if we would work together in a studio. You know what I mean? You're friends with somebody but to be sat in in an environment like this is a very different thing.”

Matthews, who came along to support the pair when they performed at Electric Picnic last year, described the pandemonium on the day as “like the Beatles reincarnated”.

“I have not seen anything like that probably ever,” he says.

The My Therpist Ghosted Me tour comes to Dublin on February 15 before the hilarious duo also make their way to Cork for a stint of gigs at Live at the Marquee.