Kerry football legend Colm Cooper and wife Céitílís welcome their first baby

On-the-pitch accolades and acclaim are nothing new to former Kerry county footballer Colm Cooper: five All-Irelands, four National League titles, an All-Ireland Club Championship medal with Dr Crokes, seven Kerry Senior Football Championships, and eight All-Star Awards, to be precise.

But it all pales in comparison to the most prestigious title of all, given to Cooper and wife Céitílís: new parents, as welcomed by East Kerry GAA on their social media platforms, and the county's wider football community.