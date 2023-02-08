Kerry football legend Colm Cooper and wife Céitílís welcome their first baby

On-the-pitch accolades and acclaim are nothing new to former Kerry county footballer Colm Cooper: five All-Irelands, four National League titles, an All-Ireland Club Championship medal with Dr Crokes, seven Kerry Senior Football Championships, and eight All-Star Awards, to be precise.
But it all pales in comparison to the most prestigious title of all, given to Cooper and wife Céitílís: new parents, as welcomed by East Kerry GAA on their social media platforms, and the county's wider football community.
Congratulations to Ceítilís and Colm Cooper on the birth of baby Conall— East Kerry GAA (@EastKerryGAA) February 6, 2023
The new arrival, a boy named Conall, as reported by Kerry sports journalist Adam Moynihan, comes along after the couple's 2022 wedding ceremony in Dingle's Skellig Hotel.
The nuptials were followed within 24 hours by the groom's return to the pitch, at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, to help his club Dr Crokes clinch the 2020 East Kerry SFC title, and the O’Donoghue Cup.
Céitílís is a primary teacher at Gaelscoil Aogáin in Castleisland, and Colm works as a branch manager at AIB in Kenmare.