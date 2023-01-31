Stars in Your Lives: Pisces are the dreamers of the Zodiac

Date: 19 February — 20 March

Element: Water

Symbol: The Fish

You loved watching the weekly lottery as a child, praying your parents’ numbers would roll out. They never did, but given the unfavourable odds, you didn’t expect otherwise. Nor did you expect that 25 years later, there’d be another gambling event capturing the public’s imagination — one that directly involves your family: When Will Mickey Wake Up?

The web series is a ratings smash, with viewers from Cahersiveen to Coleraine betting on when your husband will finally awaken from his post-lunch Sunday nap. It was supposed to be “just for a quick hour, love” — four months later, he’s still out for the count!

“Pisceans are the dreamers of the Zodiac,” a neighbour explained when you first raised the alarm, adding that their symbol is two fish swimming in opposite directions, which illustrates their life-long, internal struggle.

“A large part of them desperately wants to be successful — and many are like Justin Bieber and Camila Cabello,” she told you. “But the other part just wants to stay under the duvet.”

“So, how long will Mickey be asleep?”

“Months, even years! It’s anyone’s guess.”

And when there’s guessing involved, there’s money to be made — and now, all these months later, the entire country is staring at your sofa, asking: When Will Mickey Wake Up? (Spoiler: the answer is probably never.)

Ronan Keating: the stars say it best for the singing star

THE PISCEAN BABY

Unsurprisingly, a Piscean baby’s most sacred space is their nursery. It’s why Michelangelo was so successful in painting the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel because he, like all sleepy Pisceans, spent most of his days in a supine position.

When not snoozing, your baby will be chatting — probably to their late great-grandmother. Ruled by Neptune, the planet of spirituality, Pisceans gravitate towards supernatural, occult and satanic rituals and love chatting with deceased relatives! And when they’re not gossiping with ghosts, they are ghosts. I don’t want to spoil The Sixth Sense, but let’s just say that Bruce Willis is Piscean.

Because of their delicate nature, Pisceans easily become ill, especially in winter. Colds, flues and coughs will be a constant presence in your child’s life, so stock up on all the necessary vitamins and minerals to strengthen their immune system. With food, many animal-loving Pisceans are vegetarians and vegans and will especially avoid fish — who wants to eat their own?

THE PISCES CELEBRITY

Piscean Ronan Keating once claimed life was a rollercoaster, and that’s precisely the case for these fish — an emotional rollercoaster. Devastated by inequality, these dreamers can barely leave the house, preferring to reside in conflict-free clouds instead. Their heart is so big, it’s almost the size of that galaxy they’re so fond of gazing at. From Karen Carpenter to Adam Levine, some of pop music’s best-known love songs have been sung by romantic Pisceans.

Determined to escape their earthly challenges makes them prone to over-drinking — they’re fish, after all. Liza Minelli once instructed the world to “come taste the wine”, which this Piscean viewed as the best way to ensure life was a cabaret. Their livers might be on life support, but their hearts shine bright — Pisceans like Elizabeth Taylor and Ruth Bader Ginsberg spend their lives fighting for the underdog.

Speaking of underdogs, they adore animals. Who other than a Piscean could be the King of Nature — the late Steve Irwin. Even the stage name of pop star Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel is a tip of the hat to their admiration of God’s creatures — Seal. And only a Piscean like Drew Barrymore could befriend extra-terrestrial beings.

Kurt Cobain: eyed life like a Pisces

THE PISCEAN COLLEAGUE

When Pisceans aren’t having early-morning, mid-morning and late-morning naps, they’ll be creating art. Look at some of the world-famous Pisceans who successfully channelled their sorrow into works of art — Jack Kerouac, Chopin, Vivaldi, Sidney Poitier and, lest we forget, the great Chuck Norris.

Elsewhere, they’ll pursue careers that involve helping others — nursing, recruitment, social or charity work. Whatever job they follow, they’ll also naturally assume the role of office counsellor, listening to all their colleagues’ woes in the canteen. On the plus side, after crying an ocean of tears on their behalf, your Piscean co-worker will allow these sob stories to inspire their latest creative masterpiece.

Aside from pyjamas and dressing gowns, your Piscean colleague will likely sport loose-fitting ensembles at work. A hybrid of bohemian and grunge-chic personifies the fish’s unique style — cardigans, open-shirts, t-shirts, jumpers, woollen hats and denim. Think fellow Pisceans Kurt Cobain and Levi Strauss. For them, it’s about layers — not just for comfort but to shield them from the horrors of the world.

THE PISCEAN LOVER

Pisceans are fools for love — or, to be precise, the idea of love. After connecting with a potential suitor, they’ll instantly suggest a date straight from a fairytale — but being notoriously flaky, they’ll probably cancel last minute and, from the comfort of their bed, fantasise about the candle-lit, violin-accompanied dinner instead.

Suppose they emerge from under the duvet and meet you for supper, your Piscean lover will not waste any time on silly break-the-ice banter. They’ll go straight for the deep-and-meaningful fare — expect to be bawling into your gazpacho and bread rolls.

And expect them to declare their love for you before the main courses arrive — but should you believe them? Because Pisceans struggle to differentiate between fact and fiction, these fantasists fib all the time. Not that they see that as a problem. Look at Rihanna — a Piscean who famously sang, ‘I Love the Way You Lie.’