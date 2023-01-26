Hulu joins Adult Swim in cutting ties with Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland

US streaming service Hulu has followed Adult Swim in ending its association with Justin Roiland, following allegations of domestic violence against the Ricky and Morty creator.

The writer, 42, faces charges of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend.

Prosecutors in Orange County, California, previously charged Roiland with corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence or deceit against the woman, who he was living with at the time.

Roiland is the co-creator of Hulu’s Solar Opposites, and was also a producer and actor on its other animated show, Koala Man.

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Hulu and 20th TV Animation said: “We have ended our association with Justin Roiland.”

PA understands that Solar Opposites and Koala Man will continue without Roiland’s involvement.

It comes after a similar statement was issued by Adult Swim.

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland. Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7,” Adult Swim said.

Along with Dan Harmon, Roiland created the animated sci-fi sitcom about a mad scientist and his grandson, and provides the voices of the two title characters.

Rick and Morty has aired for six seasons on Cartoon Network as part of its Adult Swim night-time programming block.

On Wednesday, Squanch Games, the gaming company set up by Roiland in 2016, also announced that he had resigned from the company.

“On January 16, 2023, Squanch Games received Justin Roiland’s resignation.

“The passionate team at Squanch will keep developing games we know our fans will love while continuing to support and improve High On Life.”

Roiland has pleaded not guilty to the domestic violence charges against him.

The incident occurred in January of 2020 and Roiland was charged in May of that year, but the charges apparently went unnoticed by media outlets until NBC News reported them last Thursday, when a pre-trial hearing was held in the case.

Emails seeking comment from Roiland’s attorney and representatives for Cartoon Network, which airs Rick and Morty in the US, were not immediately returned. Roiland is set to return to court in April.

A trial date has not been set.