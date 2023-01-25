Paris Hilton announces birth of first child

Paris Hilton appears to have announced the birth of her first child.
The US socialite and businesswoman shared a close-up picture of a baby gripping a thumb to her social media accounts.
“You are already loved beyond words,” the 41-year-old wrote in a brief caption.
Hilton, granddaughter of Hilton Hotels’ founder Conrad Hilton, has been married to Carter Reum since 2021.
US media outlet People reported that the couple had welcomed the child, a son, via surrogate.
Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Miranda Kerr congratulated the couple in the comments of the post.
“So happy for you guys!” Kardashian wrote, with Teigen adding: “A BABY!!!!! Congratulations so happy for you both!!”