Imelda May reveals boyfriend is 'lucky to be alive' after horror crash

Imelda May has revealed her boyfriend Niall is “lucky to be alive” after a horror crash on icy roads.

The Irish singer, who confirmed her romance with musician Niall McNamee in February 2021, shared terrifying photos from the crash with Instagram followers on Monday.

The 48-year-old said boyfriend Niall, 29, was on his way to see her after almost a month recording in Belfast when the crash occurred.

Imelda May shared photos from the crash scene. Instagram: @imeldaofficial

"My boyfriend @niallmcnamee was lucky to climb out of this alive and unharmed in the cold dark of night last night," she shared.

“He was coming to see me after almost a month recording in Belfast. Not the knock on the door I was expecting.”

The Black Tears singer offered her thanks to a passerby who brought him home and expressed her "total gratitude" to the NHS ambulance service who checked him over and provided peace of mind.

“I’m grateful he’s okay," she said, "grateful he and his guitar are okay".

The Dubliner said her boyfriend is "shaken but well" and encouraged followers to "keep safe out there".

Imelda May with boyfriend Niall McNamee. Instagram: @imeldaofficial

“Even careful drivers like him are gotten by icy roads".

Imelda first met the Dundalk musician in London back in 2018, three years after her divorce from guitarist Darrel Higham.

Speaking about the 19-year age gap in an interview with the Sunday Independent, the Liberties native said; “If two people fall in love, that’s all there is and to have beauty in your life in any way, especially now, is a blessing.”