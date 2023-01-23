Annmarie O’Connor 'blown away' by response to Tommy Tiernan Show appearance

Irish Examiner fashion editor Annmarie O’Connor has been “blown away” by the outpour of support after opening up about her experience with Parkinson's disease on the Tommy Tiernan Show.

O’Connor was Tommy Tiernan’s first guest on Saturday night and spoke about her experience with Parkinson's, stating that she does not want people to feel like they have to hide.

Since her appearance, O’Connor, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in December 2021, has received an “overwhelming” number of emails and direct messages (DMs) on social media from those who have resonated with her experience and honesty.

Following her appearance on the RTÉ show, O’Connor has been “flabbergasted” by the positive response. “It's more than I could have asked for. I'm actually blown away," she said.

She had hoped that by sharing her story, she would help people but the reaction has exceeded her expectations.

"I'm absolutely overwhelmed. I'm wondering now how long it's going to take to actually sift through [the messages]— because I still haven't sifted through all the emails and DMs and well wishes. From those that I have, it restores your faith in human kindness."

Annmarie O'Connor on the Tommy Tiernan Show

Those who have been in touch include those who have Parkinson's, people who are carers for their parents, or simply well-wishers offering advice. Others, she said, had never heard of Parkinson's.

O’Connor has previously written about her experience for the Irish Examiner, describing her symptoms and diagnosis. Her reason for sharing her story is simple: “I don't want people to feel they have to hide.”

“Because of the optics that are involved with Parkinson's and the fact that it's degenerative and you're often not in control of your own body — you can feel like you're not in control of your own body. That can be really disconcerting," she explained.

“I know myself after I was diagnosed, we were coming out of lockdown, so I hadn't really seen a lot of people and then events were happening...and I was slightly nervous about being seen because of my tremor, and the kind of the physical manifestations of the disease, in particular on days when you're feeling off or a bit nervous or a bit anxious about something. So, you can't live your life that way.”

She was diagnosed after 14 months of symptoms, which she had assumed were caused by a trapped nerve and “didn't know anything about Parkinson’s” at the time. In recent months, she has really been feeling the effects.

“It's really important to talk about it because I'm never going to outrun it," she told Tiernan. "It's always going to be the spectre that's hanging over your life. I'm going to fight it as much as I can."