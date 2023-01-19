'It's really given him a boost': Christy Dignam thanks public for support and good wishes

Aslan's Christy Dignam has thanked the public for their support and good wishes in recent days.

In a post on social media his daughter Kiera said:"My Dad just asked me to thank everyone for their support, well wishes and kind words over the last couple of days.

"It has been and will be tough but it's really given him a boost so thank you all!"

On Monday, Dignam's family announced that the singer is receiving palliative care at his home.

In a statement, the 62-year-old's family said: “Christy & Kathryn Dignam and their family, daughter Kiera, son-in-law Darren, and grandchildren, are sharing an update on Christy’s health, in response to the large number of media enquiries received.

“In July 2022, Christy was admitted to Beaumont Hospital and spent the next six months in the care of the Haematology and Cardiac Care team.

“Since December, Christy has been at home and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team.

“The Dignam family thanks everyone for keeping Christy in their thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time."

In 2013, the singer revealed that he had been diagnosed with a rare blood disorder cancer.

All of Aslan's upcoming shows have been cancelled following the news.