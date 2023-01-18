Bargain Hunter: A sale for silk lovers, cheaper branded coffee and winter sun deals

Silky dreams

The Ethical Silk Company will be holding an online sample sale from Wednesday, January 25, to Tuesday, February 1. Their last sample sale in Spring was a sell out, so we're expecting similar with this one. Products will be grouped in to three tiers for the sale — Tier 1, unpaired pieces / dry clean only items, with a 30% discount, Tier 2, items with small blemishes, half price, and Tier 3, items with small imperfections, 70% off.

The company says all imperfections will be minimal, with many being hard to see to the untrained eye, with no rips or tears. There is a 14 day return policy on Sample Sale items and free shipping on orders over €100 too. We'll be setting our alarms for this one. Shop online at theethicalsilkco.com.

The best time to book a trip away

Panoramic view of Playa Blanca, Lanzarote

The day of last-minute bargain deals is long gone — these days, it's the early bird that catches the worm. If you want to get your 2023 holidays sorted, but are struggling with cash-flow post Christmas, an enticing option might be Click&Go's €1 deposit offer.

The travel company has been offering the deal for some 10 years now, allowing holidaymakers to plan well in advance and pay off their holiday with a pre-arranged regular payment plan, monthly payment plan, by using One4All, Click&Go and Aer Lingus vouchers — or paying in full, upfront, if you do have the cash to hand. Or, if you can't wait till June, their January sale on winter sun holidays starts from €289 per person, based on two people sharing, and including flights and seven nights accommodation in February 2023. Destinations from Cork include Lanzarote, Tenerife and The Algarve. See clickandgo.com.

Cheaper coffee with your Clubcard

Nescafe azera americano instant coffee

Sometimes, the priciest thing we throw into our shopping baskets can be our coffee or tea, because we know what we like, and unfortunately, it isn't the cheaper non-brand names. If that sounds like you, you'll be pleased to know Tesco clubcard holders can grab a few bargains at the minute with Nescafe Azera products substantially reduced between now and Monday, January 30. The Nescafe Azera Americano Instant Coffee 90G (50 servings) is reduced to €3.42 (was €6.85) for example. Kenco coffee's are also reduced, like the 100g Millicano Americano Instant Coffee tub, €5 instead of €8.19.

Sanex Biomeprotect Moisturising Shower Cream refill

Oh, and while you're there, Sanex eco-friendly shower gel pouches are also on offer at the moment. You can get a 1,000ml pouch of the Biomeprotect Moisturising Shower Gel for just €4 with your Clubcard (the 450ml bottle is usually €4.50). A handy swap for the planet as well as your wallet.

Cloud10 Beauty outlet

NUXE Organic Replenishing Nourishing Body Oil

One of Ireland's top beauty destinations, Cloud10 has just launched its new outlet section. Here, you'll be able to find a range of discounted products (up to 40% off RRP) from top brands including Murad, Alpha-H, Paula's Choice, and some of our favourite Irish brands like Sculpted by Aimee Connolly, Bellamianta and SoSueMe.

Some of the gems we've spotted on offer already include the recently launched Bellamianta The HeART Of Beauty Eye Palette By Paddy Mc Gurgan (on sale for €29.95, was €39.95) and NUXE Organic Replenishing Nourishing Body Oil (on sale for €24.95, was €34.95). See cloud10beauty.com.