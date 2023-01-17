Brad Pitt says he would 'love to have a spot' in Ireland as he's quizzed on Cork fan's selfie

Brad Pitt has said he would "love to have a spot" in Ireland.

The Hollywood superstar made the comment while being interviewed by Dermot and Dave on Today FM on Tuesday morning, where he was promoting his new film, Babylon.

During the interview, the pair quizzed him about a rumour from back in 1998, when various media outlets reported that he was looking at purchasing Pouldrew House estate in Waterford.

Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad and Diego Calva plays Manny Torres in Babylon from Paramount Pictures.

"I hope we didn't frighten you away," the presenters joked to which Pitt replied, "No, I wish I had all the properties that they say I’m responsible for!"

“I do love it [Ireland], it’s so beautiful. I actually would love to have a spot there one day," he went on.

The 59-year-old was also asked about a more recent event - when he was chased down a street in New York City by a very determined Cork lady.

Fitness influencer Laura Dorgan ran after the Hollywood star's car for six blocks in November in her (ultimately successful) attempt to grab a selfie with the Oceans 11 star.

Laura Dorgan got her selfie with Brad Pitt. Picture: @laura_dorgan_fitness / Instagram

But, the incident didn't spark any memory from the star.

"That's every other day," he admitted, "I don't know where they're from."

Pitt also spoke about Bono during the interview, revealing he'd been to see the U2 frontman's stage tour where he promoted his new autobiography, Surrender.

“I saw it in LA,” Pitt said.

"It's extraordinary, and I wish it would've gone on for another three hours. It's really moving and really joyful and beautifully reflective.

“You know, it's Bono, there's no other man like him.”