It’s a new year which means Operation Transformation is back on our screens but this time, the show returns with a different look — and a new expert advising our 2023 leaders.

Sophie Pratt is a CORU-registered dietitian and a member of the Irish Institute of Nutrition and Dietetics. The Wicklow native joins Dr Sumi Dunne, Dr Eddie Murphy and Karl Henry on the Operation Transformation panel of experts for the latest season of the RTÉ show.

Growing up on a family farm in Wicklow, the newest member of the Operation Transformation (OT) expert panel says the show was watched in her home every year, and it is something she has enjoyed as a viewer.

“I've always loved the show. It's been a yearly thing in our house, and I think it was just phenomenal to get the opportunity to go for it and to be able to provide some of my expertise in any way so that the leaders can even take on 5% of the information and incorporate it into their lives,” she says.

“I think having met the leaders, it is something that they definitely will do. They're phenomenal. And I just think it's a great team to be part of.”

From Pratt’s presence on the show and her enthusiasm as she tells me more about her role, it’s clear that she loves what she does.

The 28-year-old studied nutrition at UCD before completing a Masters degree in dietetics. In addition, she has a Level 4 Certificate in Exercise Health and Fitness, with her decision to study dietetics stemming from her love of sport.

“From a young age sport, fitness, health, nutrition and all came into one, and then it just kind of it stemmed from there in terms of helping people," she says.

Sophie Pratt says she grew up watching the show every year with her family

As part of its new look this year, Operation Transformation has changed up its logo, ditching an image of a weighing scales for simply the letters ‘OT’. And the weighing scales have been removed from the show too, with our five leaders now tracking their progress with health indicators that focus on things such as upper and lower body strength. While weight is still a factor, there is more of a “holistic approach” says new recruit Sophie Pratt.

“We still are measuring our weight because it is a factor that has to be considered so that is done. However, it's not done in the same way that it used to be in terms of hopping up onto the scales and there are no weight goals,” she adds.

Now, the leaders will have a weekly health check-in where 14 health indicators, will be monitored. These include Upper Body Strength, Balance, Lower Body Strength and Cardiovascular adding to the usual Hydration, Blood Pressure, Metabolic Age, Weight, General Health, Nutrition, Movement and more.

Speaking on the changes for this year’s show, Pratt, who is based in Carlow, says the show has to “go with the times” and it evolves as nutrition evolves too.

“It allows people to become empowered and enables people with the tools to make small lifestyle changes and it's nothing drastic, it's a holistic approach. It's incorporating not just the nutrition but also the psychological, the physical with the exercise and things so it's really just encompassing all factors with regards to a healthy lifestyle.”

The Operation Transformation 'Leaders' for 2023

This year’s show has five great leaders with very powerful stories including 38-year-old Andrea Daly, who is also a native of Co Wicklow and sadly lost her son Dylan in 2019. But Pratt says each of the leaders are “absolutely incredible” and bring something to the table that we can all relate to.

“Having watched the show for years and years, there have been numerous, numerous great leaders, but I think this year, they're just absolutely inspiring and they are just bringing all the positivity that we need which is great and I suppose the nation is kind of loving it.”

As for her own goals for the show, Pratt hopes to bring it “back to basics” and encourage people to start with small, smart changes.

“I just want to try and make nutrition a little bit more relatable. I feel there's a lot of there's a lot of mixed messages out there and we kind of need to break it down and bring it back to the basics and not try and reach for the stars straightaway — small, smart changes is what I want people to try and incorporate.”

And thankfully, her family has continued their tradition of tuning in to the show each year.

“You'd be glad to know that they are still watching. I'm surprised, to be honest. I thought they would be not tuning in but they are indeed, and they love it. It’s been in the house for years and years and I don't think that'll change.”

