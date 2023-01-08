Key points from Prince Harry's bombshell ITV interview 

Prince Harry spoke to ITV’s Tom Bradby on Sunday in the first of four primetime interviews about his controversial memoir Spare.

In his first primetime television interview promoting his controversial memoir, Harry said he loved his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, but said: “At the moment, I don’t recognise them, as much as they probably don’t recognise me.”

Here are three key points from the interview.

Harry and William asked their father not to marry Camilla

King Charles III and the Queen Consort. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

Harry said he and William asked their father not to marry the Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles. However, he said they wanted their father to "be happy" and it was "his decision."

"The two of them were, and remain, very happy together."

During the interview, a clip from Harry's audiobook Spare was read out, where he recalls asking his father "Just please don’t marry her, just be together, Pa."

"Shortly after our private summits with her, she began to play the long game. A campaign aimed at marriage, and eventually the Crown, with Pa's blessing we presumed."

Harry says "stories began to appear everywhere in all the papers" about private conversations with his brother William, "stories that contained pinpoint accurate details, none of which had come from Willie, of course."

"They could only have been leaked by the other one other person present."

After ITV’s Tom Bradby states that some of Harry's comments about Camilla have been "scathing", the prince pushes back saying none of his comments have been "scathing".

"There are things that have happened that have been incredibly hurtful, some in the past, some current."

Harry denies he or Meghan called royal family racist

Harry denied calling members of the royal family racist in his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He said Meghan's claims that a family member made “troubling” comments about the skin colour of his son, Archie, related to “unconscious bias” not racism.

And the incident involving Ngozi Fulani and Lady Susan Hussey was "a very good example of the environment within the institution”.

Harry said he didn't accuse his family of racism, “the British press said that”, continuing "did Meghan ever mention that they’re racist?”

After Bradby said Meghan claimed troubling comments were made about Archie’s skin colour, Harry said: “There was – there was concern about his skin colour.”

Asked if he would describe that as racist, the duke said: “I wouldn’t, not having lived within that family.”

Harry and Meghan holding their son Archie. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

He said there was a "difference" between racism and unconscious bias.

“But once it’s been acknowledged, or pointed out to you as an individual, or as an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you therefore have an opportunity to learn and grow from that in order so that you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem.

“Otherwise unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism.”

After saying he would never talk about which family members had made the comments, Harry continued: “I mean what happened to Ngozi Fulani is a very good example of the environment within the institution, and why after our Oprah interview, they said that they were going to bring in a diversity tsar.

“That hasn’t happened.

“Everything they said was going to happen hasn’t happened.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II attend a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“I’ve always been open to wanting to help them understand their part in it, and especially when you are the monarchy – you have a responsibility, and quite rightly people hold you to a higher standard than others.

“So, the way that I’ve learnt it through my own experience and for what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard, yes, you’re right the key word is concern, which was troubling.

But you speak to any other mixed-race couple around the world, and you will probably find that the white side of the family have either openly discussed it, or secretly discussed, you know, ‘What are the kids gonna look like?’ “And that is part of a bigger conversation that needs to be had.

"To say that that doesn’t happen around the rest of the world, but it just happened there – that’s not true.

“But again for me the difference is unconscious bias and racism, but if you are called out for unconscious bias you need to make that right, and you have the opportunity and the choice to.

“But if you choose not to, then that rapidly becomes something much more serious.”

William and Kate didn’t get on with Meghan from the get-go with 'stereotyping' causing a barrier

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry tour a TV studio during a visit to open the Global Academy in Hayes, London, in support of the Heads Together campaign.

During the course of the interview, ITV’s Tom Bradby said the impression was that his brother William and sister-in-law Kate did not get on “almost from the get-go” with Meghan, to which Harry replied: “Yeah, fair.”

When asked what the reason was, he said: “Lots of different reasons … I had put a lot of hope in the idea that it’d be William and Kate and me and whoever.

“I thought the four of us would bring me and William closer together, we could go out and do work together, which I did a lot as the third wheel to them, which was fun at times but also, I guess, slightly awkward at times as well.

“I don’t think they were ever expecting me to get … into a relationship with someone like Meghan who had a very successful career.”

Before meeting Harry, Meghan had starred in US legal drama series Suits in which she played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane.

Harry laughed when telling Bradby his brother and sister-in-law were Suits “fans”, adding: “Who would’ve thought? I never knew that.”

Speaking about his wife, Harry suggested there was a lot of “stereotyping” that even he was “guilty of” at the beginning.

He told Bradby: “The fact that I had that in the back of my mind, and some of the things that my brother and sister-in-law, some of the way that they were acting or behaving definitely felt to me as though unfortunately that stereotyping was causing a bit of a barrier to them really sort of introducing or welcoming her in.”

When asked what exactly he meant by stereotyping, Harry elaborated: “American actress, divorced, biracial.”

The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walking to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

He continued: “There are all different parts to that and what that can mean but if you are, like a lot of my family do, if you are reading the press, the British tabloids at the same time as living the life, then there is a tendency where you could actually end up living in the tabloid bubble rather than the actual reality.”

Harry said the idea of himself, his wife and the Prince and Princess of Wales being the “fab four” was “something the British press created” and it “creates competition”.

He told Bradby: “The idea of the four of us being together was always a hope for me. Before it was Meghan, whoever it was going to be, I always hoped that the four of us would get on.

“But very quickly it became Meghan versus Kate.

“And that, when it plays out so publicly, you can’t hide from that, right? Especially when within my family you have the newspapers laid out pretty much in every single palace and house that is around.”

Harry added that his brother William “raised some concerns” about his marriage to Meghan before their wedding in May 2018.

He never tried to dissuade me from marrying Meghan, but he aired some concerns very early, and said ‘this is going to be really hard for you’ and I still to this day don’t truly understand which part of what he was talking about.

“Maybe he predicted what the British press’s reaction was going to be.”

Harry: The Interview is available to view on ITVX.