Stars in your lives: Sagittarians are carefree wanderers always looking for their next thrill

Tonight, you should be joining the other security guards at the office party, but after drawing the short straw, you’re stuck on the night shift, keeping an eye on this sprawling apartment complex.

Suddenly, on the CCTV monitor, you spot a resident entering the grounds — but not through the front door like everyone else.

“Why are you emerging from an underground tunnel?” you ask after dashing into the gardens and pulling the man and his torch up from the soil. “What’s wrong with the normal entrance?”

“No offence, dude, but that well-trodden route didn’t connect with my soul — I wanted to experience something fresh and different!” he responds, heading off. “What can I say — I’m a Sagittarius, the wanderlust adventurer!”

“Describe Sagittarius,” you type into the computer after returning to the office.

“They’re the nomadic archer,” one website explains. “They’re also known as the mythical centaur — half-human, half-horse. They constantly seek truth and a higher purpose. Frank Sinatra was born under this sign.”

“Ah yes,” you say, watching the resident enter his top-floor apartment by scaling the drainpipes, “they always do it their way.”

THE SAGITARRIUS BABY

Miley Cyrus is another famous Sagittarian

Despite their youth, Sagittarian babies don’t spend much time at home — too busy tending to goats in the Hebrides, swimming with sharks off the coast of Australia or harvesting spice in India.

However, on return, they’re sure to make a mess. Archers might have excellent aim with their arrows but focusing on their target — or next travel destination — means they fail to see what’s around them. Easily distracted, they never tidy their personal spaces. When Christina Aguilera, another Sagittarian, claimed she was ‘Dirrty’ in the bedroom, this is what she was referring to.

You might spend a fortune on cleaners, but at least you’ll save on décor. Instead of curtains in the nursery, use the flags your Sagittarius acquired in various countries. Upcycle their threadbare rucksack into a rug. To finish, add a selection of plants to remind them of their trip to the Amazon jungle to celebrate their one-month birthday.

With nutrition, young Sagittarians need protein, carbohydrates, fruit and grains to fuel their adventures. Top tip: don’t bother with purée — the more they chew, the less these chatterboxes talk.

THE SAGITTARIUS CELEBRITY

Sinéad O'Connor is also Sagittarian

While some praise Sagittarians for being independent and carefree, most view them as irresponsible. Bruce Lee high-kicked, Miley Cyrus wrecked balls, Sinéad O’Connor shaved hair while Samuel L. Jackson tackled snakes on planes. Oh, and Woody Allen married his partner’s daughter.

Being the wanderer of the Zodiac, Sagittarians invariably have their passports in hand — a spirit that’s evident in their work. Few directors have succeeded in bringing faraway worlds to life better than Indiana Jones director Steven Spielberg.

And some of literature’s most famous travel stories were penned by archers — The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (Mark Twain), The Chronicles of Narnia (C.S. Lewis) and Gulliver’s Travels (Jonathan Swift). And who other than a Sagittarian could create the most magical land of all — Disneyland (Walt Disney)?

Sadly, this constant desire for new highs means Sagittarians struggle to show restraint when it comes to alcohol and drugs. Take Keith Richards, Ozzy Osbourne, Jim Morrison and Jimi Hendrix — a group hardly known for being moderate.

Elsewhere, their no-nonsense approach inspires many — meaning many controversial world leaders, including Winston Churchill, were born under this sign. However, their insistence on doing things their way can be their downfall. Not that they care — look at Nero, who fiddled while Rome burned.

Yes, Sagittarians can be arrogant, which springs from a child-like innocence and low self-esteem — as such, they rarely learn from their mistakes. Edith Piaf claimed she had no regrets, while Britney Spears shrugged before confessing, ‘Ooops, I did it again’.

And what about Taylor Swift, who was wooed despite knowing the chap was trouble when he walked in?

THE SAGITTARIUS COLLEAGUE

Sagittarians march to the beat of their own drum, constantly rejecting structures that stifle their spontaneous spirit. For instance, being deaf was never going to prevent an ambitious German Sagittarian from becoming the world’s most celebrated composer — Ludwig van Beethoven.

Rather than a limiting desk job, they’re better suited to employment that aligns with their need to explore — like a pilot, translator or an archaeologist. Or roles that complement their passion for talking nonsense — like a philosopher, missionary or car salesman.

“Don’t mind steering wheels; our hearts should guide us!” they’ll shout at potential clients. “And don’t ask if the mudflaps are soiled — but rather if your conscience is clean!”

THE SAGITTARIUS LOVER

Jim Morrison was a Sagittarian

Even though they’ll break your heart, Sagittarian lovers are, at least, memorable — regaling stories about sailing the Seven Seas or visiting the moon during dates. Everyone gravitates toward their energetic spirit — that’s why they’re so successful at the box office, like Brad Pitt and Jane Fonda.

They reject dress codes — so, like their wayfaring inclinations, your lover’s wardrobe will be eclectic, ranging from piss-stained rags to designer jackets. Or outfits they picked up along the way, like tartan kilts from Scotland, kimonos from Japan, or saris from India.

However, Sagittarians rarely allow others to get too close, refusing to be boxed in. Fittingly, Bette Midler won a Grammy for ‘From a Distance’ — that’s precisely where these archers like to see their lovers.

And didn’t former tennis champ Boris Becker enjoy a bit of fifteen-love in a broom cupboard, lasting five seconds? Classic always-looking-for-their-next-thrill Sagittarian behaviour.