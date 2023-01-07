Wedding of the Week: Picture perfect day for Sheenagh and Barry at Oscar-themed do 

When two well-known wedding photographers are at the other side of the lens on a big day, you can be sure it will make for a super-memorable experience for all.

Cork-based Sheenagh Morley, originally from Bishopstown, and Barry Keating, a native of Albert Road, exchanged vows on October 22, 2022.

The newlyweds, who own Bismark Photography, were back to their Ballincollig base from their New York honeymoon just in time for Christmas and to ring in the New Year — and capture other brides and grooms' special moments.

"The honeymoon was squeezed in between the weddings over the bank hotel weekend that followed the wedding and the start of Christmas!" says Sheenagh.

Sheenagh Morley and Barry Keating with their daughters Zoe, Sarah and Amy. Pictures: John Sexton Photography

She and Barry were married in Sea Church restaurant in Ballycotton by Bernadette Caulfield-Waugh, registrar, with a blessing from Fr James McSweeney.

John Sexton, award-winning wedding photographer, captured the occasion for posterity, with Anthony Fleming as videographer.

“Having known these two professionals for over 20 years in the wedding industry, it was very easy — we knew we were in safe hands,” says the bride.

The couple posed for the camera on the beach afterwards.

“It was a wet day so there was not much time outside,” says Sheenagh.

At the wheel was Mark Kelleher of iDrive Chauffeurs who whisked them off to Garryvoe Hotel, which is where the black-tie Academy Awards-themed reception took place.

“The wedding was always going to be an Oscar-themed wedding,” says the bride.

Sheenagh Morley and Barry Keating with characters from their Oscars-themed wedding day, including Roman soldiers, Storm Troopers, Ghostbusters and Santa Claus. Pictures: John Sexton Photography

“We had Ghostbusters, Roman soldiers and Storm Troopers doing walkabouts at the hotel to entertain our guests. Santa also came for an early visit!

“The quote of the day came from our guest and friend Gordon [Falvey] of Wedfilms.ie — when someone asked him where the ladies toilets were, he said: 'Take a right at the Santa Grotto and a left at the Storm Trooper.' We felt that said it all!”

Families enjoying the fun included the mother-of-the-bride, Joan, and Barry's parents, Mary and Finbarr.

“Our daughters, Zoe, Sarah and Amy, were the bridesmaids," says Sheenagh.

"The witnesses for us at the ceremony were Barry’s sister Sandra and Zoe."

Sheenagh looked red-carpet-ready in a Disney-style dress by Allure Bridal from Cinderella’s Closet.

Liz McCarthy created the bridal makeup look while Kim Moynihan, Hair by Kim, was the hairstylist.

The bridesmaids’ dresses were from Diamond Bridal.

Sheenagh Morley and Barry Keating with their family. Pictures: John Sexton Photography

“The girls had their own individual style and Grace Penney [of Diamond Bridal] helped them choose their perfect outfit,” says the bride.

“The girls’ look was finished off by bouquets from Liz of Wonderous Weddings who also looked after the decor for Sea Church and the hotel,” adds Sheenagh.

“As the wedding was black-tie, Ray Nugent of Suit Distributors decked out many of the guests and styled Barry’s suit.”

Music was key to the celebrations.

“The day was made extra special with performances from Ryan Morgan and our Zoe in Sea Church,” says the bride.

“Violini performed at the drinks reception and The Loungeman at the meal. Oscar awards called the Bazzis were given out to the guests, before The Jack Wise entertained us with his magic and comedic genius."

The Ian Hendrick Band and Phil Cawley from Today FM kept everyone dancing, to complete the night.

Baker Boys Cakes created the wedding cake complete with Liverpool FC emblem as a surprise for the groom.

Trace of Cakes supplied wedding favours on the tables and Indulgence Carts provided a sweet cart.

"Bounce Box provided the popcorn machine which all went down very well with the guests," adds Sheenagh. "Santa's grotto was decorated by Bobby and Emer of Secret Balloons.

“Celebs Entertainment had the 360-degree camera while we had our own Funbooth and green-screen for the guests to create their own memories.”

