Lean with Lesley: working out with Cork's favourite fitness guru

If there’s one thing that’s going to push you through a miserable winter morning, it’s Lesley Giltinan. It’s 7am and she’s standing in her garden in the dark wearing a wool beanie, looking more like a 20-year-old Californian than a 50-year-old Corkonian. The music is pumping as she lifts dumbbells over her head with a big beaming smile, exuding that kind of morning energy you wish you could package and sell. Thumb through her Instagram feed and it’s clear she rarely presents anything less than a perky, upbeat persona but then, that’s the currency for most personal trainers, fitness professionals, and Corkonians I’ve found.

“We’re a pretty tight-knit community here,” she tells me, referring to her strong band of followers which jumped from a few hundred to nearly 4,000 in lockdown after she launched her app, Lean with Lesley (she’s reaching a wider audience this month, running classes in Kildare Village, on January 14 and 21). “The girls in my class are so loyal to me and they’re with me most days in my classes which I now stream online for a wider audience. They’re my safety net.”

The launch of the app was great timing on the cusp of lockdown but her success is hard won. After a career as a director of an investment company, she felt jaded and when an opportunity came about to head up a joint venture with her husband and friends as co-owner of the kids’ activity centre, Playzone, she dove right in.

“That nearly broke me,” she laughs. “It was a tough business with work days that started at 7am and finished at 9pm. I hardly saw my own kids and there was no quality of life.”

It never dawned on her to turn her love of fitness into a career until her husband suggested she do a personal training diploma and start teaching classes.

“I was never big into sports,” she confesses. “I played hockey and tennis in school but mainly under duress. I’d say all my school friends are having a good laugh seeing me now,” she smiles.

Her interest in fitness stemmed from a desire to ‘stay in shape’ that quickly became a fixation. It started with her teaching three classes a week in Ballintemple, Cork.

“I remember thinking if I got ten to come to my class I’d be delighted and within a month I had 500 women at the door.”

She now runs 17 classes, six days a week with her at the helm for every single one of them. She must be exhausted.

“I have become very good at catnapping,” she admits having just woken up from one.

She is chatting to me over Zoom from her home in Rochestown, Cork where she lives with her husband, Paul, and kids, Vince, Harry and Jack. After a fairly gruelling morning with several classes and business matters, she’s looking svelte and serene, her platinum hair slicked back into a neat ponytail as she sips her tea.

“I’m up at 6am, teaching all morning and again from late afternoon until evening so I usually take a few hours off during the day.”

Lesley Giltinan: "A person has to have the desire to get up and do it but I know myself that I can help find that confidence and drive in someone"

Those few precious hours are spent catching up on emails but also reserved for a nap with her dog, Gigi; no longer than 20 minutes,or she’s in ‘groggy land’.

Her in-person classes are held in Cork Con Rugby FC in Ballintemple but much of her live stream classes and personal training sessions are done from her studio at home where the lines between work and home life blur quite a bit.

“I might be doing classes or training sessions until 9pm and sometimes it can be hard to manage things here at home as well as the studio but the advantage is you’re at home so you can fit a lot of stuff into your day.”

It strikes me that this is a woman who hardly ever steps off the proverbial treadmill. She’s more aware than ever that she doesn’t take enough holidays or get enough sleep but likes to switch off at the weekends with a glass of bubbly, some nice food and watching The Crown on Netflix.

Sunday she spends doing very little: a walk with the dog, relaxing at home with the boys, but it’s clear work is her tonic.

It’s also clear why people in their droves are downloading her app and tuning in to her daily workouts from as far as Dubai. Her classes offer a combination of HIIT, strength, toning, flexibility and endurance for all levels and she is a testament to their success looking ripped at 50.

But the clincher is her outward affability and warmth which shines on screen. She is refreshingly free of faff and has the ability to coax you through even the toughest workouts gently and positively with a good dose of ‘craic’.

There are hundreds of testimonials. Is she surprised at all the positive feedback?

“A person has to have the desire to get up and do it but I know myself that I can help find that confidence and drive in someone,” she answers, matter-of-factly.

“The most important thing is that you feel strong. I’m not promoting Olympic fitness and I have a big problem with how fitness is sometimes advertised, especially on social media,” she frowns.

“We are all real women trying to be the best we can be and when you feel fit and strong, both mentally and physically, you feel confident and able for most things. You might not look like you stepped out of Vogue but that’s not my challenge; I want you to feel strong and good about yourself which subsequently makes life a little easier.”

Lesley Giltinan: "We are all real women trying to be the best we can be and when you feel fit and strong, both mentally and physically, you feel confident and able for most things."

Sometimes easy to deliver but not so easy to achieve or maintain so what would she say to someone who is struggling to begin?

“Start small, take on what you can. If you consider that 15 minutes of your day is just 1pc of your time to do whatever you can manage, whether that’s a short walk or a jog, find what works for you and create a good habit for a small amount of time but try to challenge yourself a little bit each day.”

Food and fitness are inextricably linked and users of the app can avail of a sustainable eating plan with healthy recipes that don’t feel lacking, designed by Lesley and her good friend and chef Gina.

“I made sure the recipes were easy to make and could be enjoyed by all the family such as the LWL chicken and chickpea curry with coriander flavoured rice and the healthy chicken fajitas— two of my favourites — but there are so many choices and options for vegetarian and meat lovers.

“We focused on simple ingredients that are easily got from any supermarket and with clear easy instructions that anyone can turn their hand to; all real food that has grown from the ground or had a heartbeat, that will energise and make your body stronger.”

She admits to having a fairly stressful schedule and yet she wears it lightly radiating a wholesomeness akin to a plant-eating, bone-broth-sipping 25-year-old. Grrr. But in case you thought she was too good to be true she does have some guilty pleasures: Champagne, staying up way too late, the occasional take out, ‘everything in moderation’.

It’s often at social gatherings or events that she bumps into people who feel obliged to disclose their fitness regime.

“I find it funny and often wonder if I met my bank manager would I tell them where I bank and how much I spend or save each week,” she laughs.

“I was at a party recently in Cork where they were serving the most delicious pub grub. I had to leave early and when I got up to go one of the ladies shouted: ‘Thank God you’re leaving; now we can eat as much as we like’. The joys of being the fitness queen, eh?” She hoots with laughter.

Ascetic good health is now a major fashion trend and ‘wellness’ a new status symbol. The health and fitness industry, notoriously, churns out one revolutionary new weight-loss and wellness idea after another with the focus often skewed in the direction of how we look — a major misconception about wellness. But Lesley’s 20 years of experience, her simple, achievable programmes and fun approach cut through the noise. She’s not preachy, just practical, getting back to basics and keeping it simple with a few laughs thrown in for good measure.

And that’s part of her winning formula: in an industry with a thick pelt, it can be challenging to break through and maintain your spot but passion, hard work and affability go a long way towards your success.

6am the next morning I reach for my phone, bleary-eyed, to see Lesley back in the garden, donning a different, albeit just as colourful, beanie, bouncing around my screen like a gazelle. I rub my eyes and for a minute debate turning the phone upside down but then decide to get up and join a workout. Who needs teleportation; positivity and motivation are both her superpower and her kryptonite.