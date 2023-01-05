Smart everything — showers, ovens, mattresses at CES 2023 tech show

The world’s most influential tech event, CES Tech, is back in Las Vegas from January 5-8.

Influential brands such as Canon, Google, Hisense, Intel, LG Electronics, Nikon, and Samsung all have exhibits. And security, sustainability, and transport are key areas, of course.

Transport

The automotive sector is bigger than ever, making it one of the largest auto shows in the world with nearly 300 exhibitors. Global launches and exhibits featuring the latest in self-driving tech, electric vehicles, and personal mobility devices for land, air, and sea.

The DC100. Born To Be Different. Davinci Motor at CES 2023

Davinci Motor, a fast-growing Chinese manufacturer of high-performance robotic electric motorcycles, is showcasing its futuristic DC100 electric motorcycle at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) — the first time that the company's products have landed in the US market.

The DC100 features a revolutionary, sci-fi-inspired, design and is capable of achieving 0-60 mph (0-100 km/h) in three seconds before topping out at 124 mph (200 km/h). It also boasts a range in excess of 249 mi (400 km), while a full charge takes just half an hour using level 3 DC fast-charging stations.

Hyundai Mobis introduces all new concepts of Purposes-built Mobility at CES 2023

Hyundai has come up with the Mobi — the new swivel display technology and concept rear suspension technology were honored with the CES 2023 Innovation Award. The Hyundai M.Vision TO is a self-driving vehicle based on an electrification system featuring cameras, radars, LiDARs, e-corner modules, and MR displays integrated into the four pillars on the front and rear sides of the vehicle. The seats can be folded or rotated.

M.Vision HI is designed for leisure, relaxation, and outdoor activities. The glass of the vehicle can be used as a large display screen to watch movies or even enjoy online shopping. M.Vision HI features gaze-assisted remote control technology that utilises the eyes of the user as the controller, allowing them to appreciate the content without any additional manipulation.

Health

Plenty advancements in digital therapeutics, mental wellness, women’s health tech, and telemedicine.

pepaminto.com - claims to offer 'simply a better sleep experience'

Apple Watch controlled mattress topper: German start-up Variowell Development asked 3.300 consumers across five countries about bedroom temperatures. More than 50% answered that they or their partner often feel too hot often at night. And many are just increasing the air conditioning — not great for the environment. Body temperature, heart rate and blood flow change regularly during the night so it's possible to sweat during sleep and at the same time have cold feet. The Pepaminto topper has won the CES(R) 2023 Innovation Award in the digital health category. It is a combination of thin warming-strips and naturally cooling bands of graphite. This means the temperature in the feet and lumbar section can be changed subtly also during the night. The Topper is connected to a standard USB-C charger as it requires only low-voltage power.

Apple Watch sensors analyse temperature and heart rate and adjusts the temperature accordingly. The different body zones — such as foot and lumbar areas — are automatically taken into account.

OMRON blood pressure monitor

Working to eliminate heart attack and stroke: OMRON Healthcare has come up with innovative heart health devices such as Complete, the upper-arm blood pressure monitor with built-in ECG technology and global remote patient-monitoring services.

Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) is a type of irregular heartbeat, known as an arrhythmia. Because its symptoms can be subtle, they can simply go unnoticed, and so it is difficult to detect the condition at an early stage. If left uncontrolled, AFib increases the risk of stroke by five times the average. OMRON has introduced the upper-arm blood pressure monitor with built-in ECG technology worldwide, with the aim of making daily vital ECG recording routine along with blood pressure measurement. The goal is to detect the risks of AFib at an early stage and prevent it from worsening, aiming to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke while helping to advance the Company's vision of Going for Zero.

OMRON connect (US/CAN/EMEA) is a health management mobile app. It analyses the trends of users' vital data by using AI technology and suggests optimal lifestyle modification programs and other insights.

A new multi-disease RPM (remote patient monitoring) platform will be introduced in Britain. The service, scheduled to launch in early 2023, will help patients of chronic diseases share vital health data from their homes with their physicians. The service lets physicians monitor physical status and the medication adherence of their patients to improve chronic care management.

Sustainability

Global brands such as John Deere, LG, Samsung and Siemens will show how innovation can conserve energy and increase power generation, create more sustainable agricultural systems, power smart cities, support access to clean water.

Jackery solar generator

Solar generators: Jackery is showcasing its latest solar generator products. Jackery launched the 1000 Pro and 2000 Pro models earlier this year, with the premium Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro 800W particularly popular with people who often go on camping or RV trips. The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro is a model that moves up a notch by allowing a full charge to 2,160Wh in just 2.5 hours of sunlight.

Anthem Digital and the Statement Showering Collection

Smart shower: Kohler Co. founded in 1873, has come up with the Anthem Smart Showering Valves and Controls — — simultaneously delivering different temperatures, pressures, and spray settings for each water outlet with the touch of a button. Rinsing with warm and cool water at the same time offers hydrotherapy benefits and creates a spa-like experience at home. Anthem digital smart showering systems control up to six water outlets and display how much water was used after each shower to help inform people about their consumption. The VES (Variable Eco-Spray) Showerhead and Handshower uses up to 40% less water than the typical 2.5gpm showerhead as it includes Kohler's Katalyst air-induction technology that infuses air into the water droplets to make them feel larger and retain heat longer for a more luxurious soak while using less water. Statement showerheads are compatible with existing pipes for an easy upgrade. H2Wise Smart Water Monitoring Systems, powered by Phyn monitors and tracks all household water usage, alerts users to leaks, and provides pre-freeze warnings. H2Wise(TM)+ features remote shutoff functionality in the case of a catastrophic leak.

And Sprig is Kohler's new lifestyle brand, consisting of sleek shower infusion systems with natural shower infusion pods, versatile body and linen mists, and premium bath bombs that provide a peaceful escape through aromatherapy. Sprig infusion systems easily retrofit to an existing shower to diffuse aromatherapy into water, making it simple for people to elevate a daily routine into a moment of escape to enhance well-being.

Home

LG is really trying to make big strides here...

LG CordZero A9 Kompressor™ with Steam Power Mop

It's called the CordZero A9 Kompressor(TM) with Steam Power Mop and it has won a CES 2023 Innovation Award. And there's no need to use any detergent as the mop pads are kept at a temperature of approximately 60°C.

Apparently, these steam-heated mop pads are more effective than a typical wet mop at separating substances, such as hardened chocolate, from the floor.

New LG Cooking Appliance Series (LG QuadWash Pro Dishwasher, LG InstaView Electric Double Slide-in Range, LG Over-the-Range Microwave Oven)

Dishwasher: LG QuadWash Pro dishwasher claims it can get dish and tableware spotlessly clean in just one hour. It's all about the microbubbles here apparently — QuadWash Pro provides enhanced cleaning power, using high-pressure jets of water to spray dishes from multiple angles while simultaneously soaking them with over one million microbubbles to help break down stubborn food residue. Especially for everyone who's been caught off guard by pools of hot water lurking on the top of bowls and cups, LG's advanced dishwasher also uses Dynamic Heat Dry(TM) technology, which circulates hot air throughout the dishwashing compartment for a faster drying performance and table-ready dishes right off the rack. And for the finishing touch, LG says it has an exclusive TrueSteam system which helps to reduce the occurrence of water spots, leaving every dish, glass and spoon, sparkling clean.

Cooking: the air fryer trend continues with a fancy oven with built-in air fry mode so you don't have to give up valuable counter space to a separate gadget. The LG InstaView Combination Double Wall Oven features a clean, sophisticated design that incorporates LG's exclusive 'knock twice' InstaView door — which lets bakers and cooks see how their dish is getting on without disturbing the cooking temperature. The new oven also comes with Steam Sous Vide, an innovative cooking mode that uses precision temperature control to help cooks create restaurant-quality meals at home. And Air Fry mode produces crispy, flavorful treats with less fat, and no preheating required.

Smartphone app-controlled microwave. LG Over-the-Range Microwave Oven has new smart features such as Steam cook and Simmer cook. Great for heating food up without drying it out, Steam cook aims to deliver succulent results and can help vegetables retain more of their natural goodness. Meanwhile, Simmer cook uses moderate heat to gently soften food. The new microwave is also loaded with LG ThinQ technology, meaning users can access various smart recipe services and a range of smart functions — such as remote control, monitoring and status notifications - via the ThinQ app for smartphone.

LG refrigerator with MoodUP features Viva Magenta, the Pantone Color of the Year 2023

Colour-changing fridge: LG refrigerator with MoodUp. Personalise your kitchen and you can even have the 'latest' colour — viva magenta. This is the Pantone Color of the Year, 2023 and is described as a brave and fearless crimson red that injects excitement and drama into home interiors, energising any environment with its dynamic vibrancy.

The upper door panel of the fridge now offers a total of 23 chic color options. Owners of the 4-Door French-Door model can mix and match until their hearts are content, with more than 190,000 possible color combinations.