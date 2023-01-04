Stay Active: 10 ways to freshen up your athleisure  

From fun prints to pretty pastels, make getting fit fun again
New Year fashion

Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 12:29
Paula Burns

As cliché as it sounds, our New Year’s resolutions usually include getting active. 

Revitalise your love of working out by introducing some mood-enhancing hues to your look. Whether it’s breaking a sweat at the gym or feeding your body and soul on the yoga mat, choose colours that energise you. 

Get The Look

Helen Steele at Dunnes Stores
Helen Steele at Dunnes Stores

Give your gym look an instant boost in colourful print leggings, as seen at Helen Steele X Dunnes Stores

#ieloves: Don’t Sweat It

Vegan Friendly Sweatshirt, €49.99, Fodla
Vegan Friendly Sweatshirt, €49.99, Fodla

Enjoy an after-gym warm-up without the guilt in a vegan-friendly sweatshirt, €49.99, Fódla.

Strike A Pose

Yoga Mat, €26.99, Very
Yoga Mat, €26.99, Very

Refine the Downward Dog on a stylish yet functional yoga mat, €26.99, Very.

Sugar Rush

Pink Leggings, €13, Penneys
Pink Leggings, €13, Penneys

Bring your love of colour to the gym in sugar-sweet pink leggings, €13, Penneys.

Hoodwinked

Oversized Zip Hoodie, €118, Lululemon at Brown Thomas
Oversized Zip Hoodie, €118, Lululemon at Brown Thomas

Let pastel shades add a dusting of femininity to the staple hoodie, €118, Lululemon at Brown Thomas.

Lemon Drop

Breathe Easy Tank Top, €70, Sweaty Betty at Arnotts
Breathe Easy Tank Top, €70, Sweaty Betty at Arnotts

Bring a ray of light to your gruelling gym sessions in a breathable lemon vest top, €70, Sweaty Betty at Arnotts.

The Bright Way

Trainers, €130, Adidas
Trainers, €130, Adidas

Put a bit of pep in your step in energising spearmint hues, €130, Adidas.

#pocketfriendly: Supporting Act 

Mid Intensity Bra Top, €64.90, Tommy Hilfiger
Mid Intensity Bra Top, €64.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Give your boobs the support they deserve in a designer logo bra top, €64.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Print Off

Print Leggings, €19.99, H&amp;M
Print Leggings, €19.99, H&M

Tired of boring black leggings? Add some vigour to your look with a fun print, €19.99, H&M.

Sporty Spice

Sport Socks, €15, WEEKDAY
Sport Socks, €15, WEEKDAY

Hark back to the ‘90s when Lady Di made the humble sport sock iconic, €15, Weekday.

