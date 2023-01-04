Stay Active: 10 ways to freshen up your athleisure  

As cliché as it sounds, our New Year’s resolutions usually include getting active.
Revitalise your love of working out by introducing some mood-enhancing hues to your look. Whether it’s breaking a sweat at the gym or feeding your body and soul on the yoga mat, choose colours that energise you.
From fun prints to pretty pastels, make getting fit fun again.
Give your gym look an instant boost in colourful print leggings, as seen at Helen Steele X Dunnes Stores
Enjoy an after-gym warm-up without the guilt in a vegan-friendly sweatshirt, €49.99, Fódla.
Refine the Downward Dog on a stylish yet functional yoga mat, €26.99, Very.
Bring your love of colour to the gym in sugar-sweet pink leggings, €13, Penneys.
Let pastel shades add a dusting of femininity to the staple hoodie, €118, Lululemon at Brown Thomas.
Bring a ray of light to your gruelling gym sessions in a breathable lemon vest top, €70, Sweaty Betty at Arnotts.
Put a bit of pep in your step in energising spearmint hues, €130, Adidas.
Give your boobs the support they deserve in a designer logo bra top, €64.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
Tired of boring black leggings? Add some vigour to your look with a fun print, €19.99, H&M.
Hark back to the ‘90s when Lady Di made the humble sport sock iconic, €15, Weekday.