Jeremy Renner still in intensive care following surgery after accident

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries” in an accident near his home and, following surgery, remains in intensive care in a “critical but stable condition”, his publicist has said.

The 51-year-old was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after the incident, which US outlets said happened while he was ploughing snow.

In a statement provided to the PA news agency, his publicist said: “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023.

“He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

Jeremy Renner starred in Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Renner was injured in an area near the Mount Rose Highway, which links Lake Tahoe and south Reno, straddling the Nevada-California border, according to AP.

The two-time Oscar nominee is well-known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He has also featured in films including The Hurt Locker, American Hustle, and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

He also stars in the Paramount+ series The Mayor Of Kingstown, with the second series set to premiere on the service on January 16.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada said in a news release that it is investigating the incident.

Dozens of people died across the US amid blizzard conditions over the Christmas and New Year period.

An Arctic blast stirred up heavy winds and snow in Nevada on New Year’s Eve, leaving thousands without power.

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

Meanwhile, another low pressure system bringing heavy snow and ice is set to become the latest winter storm to hit the area in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service website.

Renner has previously spoken about the snow at his US ranch a number of times on social media.

He tweeted a photograph of what appeared to be his car trapped under several feet of snow in December, writing: “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

Meanwhile, in an Instagram highlights post titled Holiday, the actor shared a photograph of his snowplough, captioning it: “Snow cat buried in snow at the ranch.”

He also shared a video from his snowplough a week ago on his Instagram story, writing: “Who is excited for the holidays”, and another post which read: “Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids.”