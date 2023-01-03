'With heavy hearts we overcame our sorrow': Family mark first Christmas without Vicky Phelan

The family of the late Cervical Check campaigner Vicky Phelan say that they made every effort to honour her request that they enjoy the Christmas period even though their hearts remain heavy following her loss.

In a post on the Vicky's Tribe Facebook page, her parents John and Gaby Kelly, her husband Jim and their children Amelia and Darragh said they did their best to honour Ms Phelan's wish that they make Christmas 2022 special.

"We made this Christmas special at Vicky's request and even with heavy hearts we overcame our sorrow to make a very happy Christmas for all the family."

They added that they wanted to wish a very happy new year to all the members and administrators of the platform who had given Vicky "so much love and support over the last few years."

"It has been an amazing experience to see how it bonded so many people together to be part of our family and share in Vicky's life at a time when she needed it most to help her ease and overcome some of her difficulties and we can say it was an overwhelming success."

They said the Vicky's Tribe Facebook page will eventually be removed but it has been a source of comfort to them.

"Of course it will leave a huge void for us when Vicky's Tribe page is taken down as it gave us so much pride reading all your beautiful comments and at the end all your genuine sympathy and condolences at the loss of a very special daughter."

Vicky Phelan

They added: "So a big thank you to each and every one of you for your love and kindness to our wonderful daughter Vicky."

Ms Phelan died in November 2022 at the age of 48. She is survived by her husband, their children, her parents and siblings Robbie, Lee, Jonnie and Lyndsey.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer eight years ago but was given all clear after long and difficult treatment.

However, in 2018 she was informed that an audit carried out by CervicalCheck found that her 2011 smear test had been reported as a false negative.

Within weeks a CT scan revealed the cancer had returned. The diagnosis was terminal. She went public with what had occurred in a bid to help other women in her position. Her efforts sparked a debate on the treatment and care of cancer patients in Ireland.

She decided to stop chemotherapy in November of 2021 in order to focus on making memories with her family. She had previously travelled to the States for treatment in a bid to extend her life.

Whilst her funeral arrangements were private her home town of Mooncoin in Co Kilkenny subsequently held a memorial service in the parish church.