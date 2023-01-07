Una Leonard: Some people say I’m a workaholic, but I’m very content

I grew up in rural Westmeath in the middle of nowhere. Mam would have cooked everything from scratch.

We used to play kitchen with our neighbours across the field. We had an old oven and we’d pretend to bake bread.

The earliest memory that comes to mind is Santa Claus coming at Christmas. We used to all sleep in one bed the night before — the four of us were very close in age. I remember panicking and sweating and then queueing in the hallway to see if Santa had come.

I’d make my eldest sister go first — I’d be so nervous, that feeling of actual fear in case Santa was there in the room.

I’m quite deep in some senses. I believe everything is meant and that we get challenged for certain reasons. I also feel like I’ve lived before. I’m a little bit wiser than I should be; I know things I probably shouldn’t know.

The greatest challenge in my life was the transition from teenage to adulthood and everything in between — having to deal with anxiety, depression, and an eating disorder — and coming through it a stronger person.

My proudest achievement overall is definitely the business but also being able to get to a stage where I absolutely love what I do but I can still find time for my loved ones and find that balance. For years, I thought I’d never get to that stage. Obviously, the book is a big part of that as well.

I’m not perfect and some people still say I’m a workaholic, but I’m very content and happy in my life.

Kindness is my greatest quality. My dad always says that I’d give anyone the last bite of food on my plate. As a kid, I used to give my dad the crispy bit off my rasher, even though it was my favourite part too.

Una Leonard pictured at this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards, held in the Convention Centre Dublin

My Mam, Pauline, is my best friend. She’s my person — the one person in this world that I go to for everything. When I suffered really badly from anxiety, she was around me all the time. She gave up everything to look after me. And then when she got diagnosed with cancer, that was the first time I started taking days off work to go with her for her treatment. It’s been five years now and we’re still going together to any appointments that she has.

Originally, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She’s had two surgeries. I think she’s had eight rounds of chemotherapy, three rounds of radiation and it’s in her kidney now. It’s nice when they give you a little bit of hope and say that they’re going to do surgery, chemo, and everything.

Isn’t it very sad that it takes something like that for you to realise how less important time elsewhere is when you can spend with those really important people? It really does put things into perspective for you.

For the first year of mam going through her treatment, we became like her carers. She was always our carer and that transition happened much sooner than we ever expected it to happen. You’ve no problem caring for them and you have no problem giving them all your time, energy, and effort but it is a really difficult thing when you think about it.

The life lesson I’d like to pass on is how important the people around you are and knowing what your purpose is. You do get caught up in work.

I’ve always been quite a positive person. I’d like to be remembered as someone who was positive and happy.

I was actually never that bad as a teenager. I was kind of a goody two shoes. I was a sporty spice minus the spice. If I could go back and change something, it would be making the effort around people that don’t give a shit. I actually tried to please people with so many friends.

The best advice I was given is to keep your circle small.

I’ve had people who cut me out of the group contact me in the last year or two. In the nicest way possible, I’d like to try not to please people who won’t be there for me.

I’m very conscious about climate change and recycling is really important to me, especially in the business. A few years back, I would have just shoved everything and anything in one bin.

We have policies in the bakery where everything goes out to recycling. We changed all of our packaging to compostable which cost us an absolute fortune. We have a five-year plan but we also need to keep the business open without raising our prices.

Making cakes (buttercream and hybrid especially) is my greatest skill — anything creative. I’m a very visual person. The bigger, the fussier the cake, the better — loaded with flowers, chocolate or anything messy — I love that.

People surprise me. In every way. You’re so naive to your own ways of thinking. The online side of things can really surprise me as well — how nice people are. Someone will take the time to send a beautiful message — they put so much thought and detail from their experience into the review or the message. Once in a blue moon, there is that person who actually took the time out of their day to send a horrible message just to bring you down.

I wake up in the middle of the night with a fear of somebody I know dying.

I feel a bit selfish sometimes with my own time and my own work. And with everything I do sometimes I fear that I’m never going to be in a position where I want to give up some of my time for family or for a different type of life.

Before I went to open the bakery, I went to the Makeup Academy in Dublin for an intro course but my gut feeling just said ‘no — open a bakery.’ I did want to do something in physio, I really like sports. But I’m pretty happy with the fork I took.