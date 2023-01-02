Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in critical condition after ‘weather-related accident’

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in critical condition after ‘weather-related accident’
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather related accident’ (Ian West/PA)
Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 05:53
PA Reporter

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is reportedly in a “critical but stable” condition in hospital following a “weather related accident”.

A spokesperson for the actor told US entertainment outlet Deadline the 51-year-old was airlifted to hospital on Sunday following the incident, which occurred while he was “plowing snow”.

The spokesperson added Renner was with his family and “receiving excellent care”.

Renner starred in Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is well-known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He has also featured in films including The Hurt Locker, American Hustle, and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise.

Renner is currently starring in the Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown.

More in this section

Vivienne Westwood: the self-taught great disrupter Vivienne Westwood: the self-taught great disrupter
Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane shares 'best Christmas present' in hopeful health update Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane shares 'best Christmas present' in hopeful health update
New year's resolutions: rubbish or requirement? New year's resolutions: rubbish or requirement?
RennerPlace: UK
<p>Anthony Hopkins, 84, urges people to be kind to themselves as he celebrates 47 years of sobriety. Picture: John Shearer/Invision/AP</p>

Anthony Hopkins celebrates 47 years sober and says 'be kind to yourself'

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.291 s