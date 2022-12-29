Irish Teacher: Should we get free teabags and milk in staffrooms? 

Myself and my husband, a fellow teacher, had a ridiculous debate about milk the other morning.

Yes, we’re still on our holidays, still bumping into each other in the kitchen.

Aren’t we lucky, us teachers.

Sure, we’re only in it for the holidays.

Anyway, this chat about milk was not about the spilled variety. Rest assured, nobody cried over it. But it did last a good 30 minutes and got more than a little frothy.

I mentioned to him that we finally have free milk and teabags in our staffroom.

He replied that in his staffroom, everyone brings their own. I suggested that milk and teabags should be provided in any place of work.

He disagreed, and we went from there.

Teaching is a public sector job. For me, that means something different than what it means to my husband. I believe people respond to feeling valued. I’m not expecting a Christmas bonus or a financed car as a teacher, but a cup of tea during my fifteen-minute break makes a significant difference to my day.

Not having to think about bringing in milk, labelling it and monitoring its level, makes a difference too.

I’ve worked in schools with a milk kitty. It gets ugly. There’s the tight-arse teacher who doesn’t contribute but jokes that nobody will miss “a drop”.

Then there’s the teacher who opts out because they drink oat milk, or soya, which everyone robs when they’re stuck, creating an atmosphere of mistrust and division. There’s the question of who buys and carries and replaces the milk. Often it’s a lovely SNA who never gets appropriately thanked, and rightly ends up resenting everyone.

Staffroom milk is a serious business with very real consequences. Is it too much to ask that it’s provided?

That somebody be paid to provide it? Or should we carry on, apologising obsequiously again and again for our holidays?

My husband says it’s not about the milk. It’s about resourcing, something of which we’re short.

Jennifer Horgan. Picture: Larry Cummins

As far as he sees it, there’s no one available to do the job of the milk and it ends up being another job foisted on the principal, or secretary, or caretaker. So, everyone should look after themselves. Bring in whatever they need.

I’d rather see things this way. It makes for a more contented existence.

And yet. As always, I find this tiny thing, the inconsequential weight of a teabag, dragging me down.

God damn it, I’m a teacher and I think I deserve a free teabag and a drop of milk waiting for me in my tiny windowless school kitchen!

I need to get over myself. If I’ve any resolution this year, it’s this. I must concentrate on the bigger picture and get a whole lot more grateful for what I do have, and all the goodness I see every day.

I manage it most of the time but when I get run down, as I did towards the end of last term, I get snowballed by worry and stress and injustice.

But maybe the small things matter? Maybe they contribute to the big things? Maybe teachers need to fight for their milk and teabags because otherwise they won’t get them. People working in caring jobs are psychologically trained to put themselves second. It is entailed in the act of caring.

Does that sometimes make us overly subservient? Overly submissive? And I’m not talking about public sector strikes here, not necessarily. I’m talking about demanding certain conditions for highly valued work.

The difference between myself and my husband is worth thinking about. It annoys me that our society values profit and profit-makers far more than caring and care workers. And that thread, for me, runs right back to the teabags. For my husband, it does not. Am I a visionary or an idiot?

I’d say I’m the latter. My husband moves through life easier than I do. Our milk chat captures a lot of what is different about us.

Namely, our expectations. And it makes him a far more contented person.

I’m always fighting for something. A teabag. A tampon dispenser. The right to a public toilet without having to find 20 cent in my pocket. My husband is an infinitely good person, but he doesn’t sweat the small stuff. He gets on with it.

I collect the small stuff. Until I realise I’m overloaded, and I shake it off and start again.

Maybe being a woman contributes to my sense of injustice.

Maybe the world just feels a little bit safer and kinder to him? I have no idea.

But I’m glad of the free teabags and milk.