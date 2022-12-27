Stars in Your Lives: Although warm and charismatic, a Leo will always demand fanfare

You’re organising a silent retreat to address the increasing anxiety in this post-pandemic world. You’ve transformed the local community centre into a zen-like sanctuary using lavender and candles. Minutes into the first session, everyone lies on mats, emanating love and light, when the buzz of trumpets suddenly cuts through the peaceful atmosphere.

You’re about to break your own rules about silence and roar, ‘I said no noise!’ when you notice the walls now resemble Versailles Palace’s Hall of Mirrors while musicians flank a red carpet. Are you seeing things, you wonder — maybe you went overboard with burning sage?

“I bet a vain Leo will walk through those doors any minute now,” one participant whispers. “They can’t enter any space without fanfare — for them, silence is never golden.” With that, a woman appears — a crown sitting on her long mane, a velvet cape trailing behind her. The musicians play “Vogue”— the signature song of one of the world’s most famous Leos, Madonna, that begins with the iconic statement, ‘Strike a pose!’ Arm and phone outstretched, this new arrival does precisely that — an activity she’ll never tire of. Ever.

THE LEO BABY

No matter their age, Leos are devastatingly straightforward — they won’t wait until your back is turned before lamenting the lack of photographs on the mantlepiece of their first day at creche. No, they’ll happily reveal your parenting isn’t up to scratch right to your heartbroken face.

There’s a lack of layers in a Leo’s personality — and if they’d their way, there’d also be a lack of layers in their wardrobe. Lions are at one with nature and view clothing as unnecessary. Of course, the bonus of being starkers guarantees coveted column inches.

However, as nudity isn’t readily encouraged in Irish society, your child will have to wear garments, but hand-me-downs won’t suffice — think price-tags that would impress Leos like Coco Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

This sign’s destiny is to be the lead in every story ever created. At bedtime, pick any book and replace the character’s name with your child’s. For instance: “Róisín-Rua, Róisín-Rua, let down your hair!” or “Róisín-Rua is the fairest of them all!” They’ll immediately fall into a deep slumber, a smile etched across their faces, dreaming of Oscars and champagne.

THE LEO CELEBRITY

I’m not saying all lions are self-obsessed, but I’m not not saying that either. Only a Leo like Andy Warhol could coin the immortal phrase about everyone craving their 15 minutes of fame.

From Jennifer Lawrence to Sandra Bullock, Robert DeNiro to Ben Affleck, Halle Berry to Kate Beckinsale, Dua Lipa to Chris Hemsworth, Leos dominate showbiz. Some are so famous they don’t need full names — Madonna, J-Lo, Jackie O and Ginger Spice.

Lions shine in sports. Uninterested in sharing the spotlight with teammates, they pursue athletics, tennis or wrestling like Usain Bolt, Roger Federer and Hulk Hogan. And they regularly combine their acting chops with this physical prowess — as Charlize Theron and Arnold Schwarzenegger have often done.

Courage runs through their veins but don’t be fooled by their fearlessness. Young-at-heart Leos adore life’s simple things — J.K. Rowling and Daniel Radcliffe conjured up wizardry for the world in Harry Potter while Enid Blyton bewitched millions with her innocent, magical adventures.

Remember, their ruling element is fire, so when not hogging the spotlight, they’re warm, charismatic and popular. It’s no surprise that half of the cast of Friends are Leos — Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Being the ruler of the jungle means Leos crave the same lofty status in the real world, like Barrack Obama or Helen Mirren, who bagged an Oscar for playing a queen. Meghan Markle went one better by bagging herself an actual prince.

THE LEO COLLEAGUE

If there’s a Leo in the office, they’re your boss or, at minimum, team leader. Regardless of their perceived limitations, they feel they deserve glory.

Take Napoleon Bonaparte, whose lack of vertical prowess was often ridiculed but being a Leo meant he saw himself as tall as Notre Dame while defeating much of Europe. Neil Armstrong, another Leo, went further than the Little Corporal by conquering the moon.

Often over the top, they make decisions based on what’s best for themselves rather than their workforce. More positively, they’re uninterested in harbouring toxicity or negative emotions and will address any ugly situation post-haste. They’ll single-handedly battle any crisis — whether it’s plummeting stocks or their self-portrait hanging lopsided in the reception area.

THE LEO LOVER

Lions are selective about potential mates, but once you’re in, they’ll fiercely protect you — and anyone who threatens their pack will feel the full force of their wrath. Despite their vainglorious personalities, generous lions constantly shower loved ones with treats. But, by God, show your gratitude — they’re the proudest sign of the Zodiac and constantly demand credit and respect.

Your relationship will never be dull — when you’re not attending red-carpet premieres, you’ll be joining them at the opening of their latest business venture. That’s when you’re not in A&E with a fractured finger from all the photographs they force you to take.

Yes, conquering the world is undoubtedly intoxicating, but they crave love the most. However, when two Leos unite, the initial sparkle soon fizzles as there’s only room centre stage for one lion. And what better example of two ill-fated Leos in love than President Clinton and Monica Lewinsky?

Incidentally, their birthdays are only three weeks apart — close but no cigar.