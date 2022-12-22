Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane shares 'best Christmas present' in hopeful health update

Saoírse Ruane and her family got "the best Christmas present" they could ask for this week as the Toy Show star's consultant confirmed there were no signs of "new tumours".

The Galway girl got the good news in Crumlin Children's Hospital earlier this week at her three-month review.

Sharing the news on Instagram, her mam Roseanna said the relief was "immense" and "indescribable".

Saoirse Ruane with sister Farrah Rose (3) pictured at the opening night of RTÉ Toy Show the Musical at the Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

"There are many prayers said in between reviews and on the way up in the car and during her scan," she said, adding that she starts "the rosary" and pleads with "everyone up above for good news" when awaiting meetings with Saoirse's oncologist.

"Today we got it," she said.

"Her oncologist said he was happy with what he could see and to go and have a wonderful Christmas. No signs of new tumours or anything unusual going on."

The mother of two said there is no denying the fear when walking through the doors of Crumlin Children's Hospital for a review.

"It makes your legs weak, your stomach sick, emotions high and it’s the biggest distraction from everything else that’s going on in our lives."

Saoirse Ruane captured the public's heart in December 2020 when she appeared on that year's Toy Show, telling the nation how she had to learn to walk with a prosthesis after losing her right leg to cancer.

Thankfully, Saoírse's family can now relax and enjoy their Christmas, though Roseanna said she always says "we have won the battle but we haven't won the war."

She finished her post by thanking everyone who "continues to pray and light candles for our girl".

"We can never express how grateful we are to you all for your support," she said.

The ten-year-old captured the public's heart in December 2020 when she appeared on that year's Toy Show, telling the nation how she had to learn to walk with a prosthesis after losing her right leg to cancer.

Earlier this year, Saoirse underwent surgery to remove a tumour from her lung.