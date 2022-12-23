Ho ho, oh that's cold! 12 Christmas Day swims in Cork and beyond

If you fancy taking a dip in arctic conditions this Sunday, we’ve rounded up a couple of spots where you can take the plunge with other brave (or crazy) souls in Munster this Christmas Day.

White Bay, Co Cork

The first Cork Simon White Bay Christmas Swim took place 29 years ago. This year, help celebrating 50 years of Cork Simon by taking the plunge to raise money for those without a home. It starts at 12pm and ends at 2pm. You can contact Margaret O'Sullivan for more details by calling 021 4929415 or emailing margaret.osullivan@corksimon.ie. Donate to the fundraiser online at corksimon.ie.

Sarah Hosford from Passage doing some stretches after her Christmas morning at Myrtleville Beach, 2020. Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

Myrtleville Beach, Co Cork

Every Christmas Day, for the last ten years, the friends and family of Carrigaline teenager Danny Crowley, have gathered on Myrtleville Beach to brave the cold waters of the Atlantic for the annual Danny Crowley Christmas Swim. This year marks the last annual Christmas Day swim in memory of Dannt, who sadly passed away after a battle with leukemia in 2013. Family and friends will be taking the plunge on Myrtleville beach at 10.30am Christmas morning. There is no fee to take part, but you need to register in advance. To register visit mercyhospitalfoundation.ie/dannycrowleyswim-registration.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

Lahinch Beach, Co Clare

The first official Lahinch Christmas Day Swim took place in 1989, and has long been used to raise money for local charities. This year funds go to Ennistymon Hospital Patient Comfort Fund. Swim starts at 12:15pm. Organisers advise getting there early there is usually a lot of traffic.

Over 400 swimmers took the plunge last Christmas at Banna Beach Co, Kerry. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Banna Beach, Co Kerry

A firm festive favourite in the Kingdom, the annual Christmas Day swim on Banna Beach is now in its 39th year. Last year, over 400 swimmers took the plunge. Music and refreshments will be available afterwards at the Banna Rescue Boathouse, with funds raised on the day going to the Banna Sea Rescue unit. You can also donate online at Banna Rescue's iDonate page.

Ardmore Beach, Co Waterford

The Ardmore Christmas Day Swim was founded in 1996 by Katherine Fitzgerald and April Dunne in order to raise much-needed funds for the RNLI after the tragic drowning of Edmond Fitzgerald and Paul Dunne the year prior. It has been held every year since, with Katherine's niece Siobhan Murray now carrying the torch. It takes place on Ardmore Beach at 12:15pm with all funds raised going to Youghal RNLI. You can donate to the Go Fund Me page here, or on the day via bucket collection.

Garrylucas Beach, Co Cork

This year's Kilmacsimon Rowing Club dip at Garrylucas beach will be in aid of Sailability Kinsale and Lisheens House. The swim starts at 11am. You can donate online at the club's iDonate page.

Dunmanway Day Unit CUH Christmas Swim

Inchydoney Beach, West Cork

The Dunmanway Christmas Swim will take place at 11am this Christmas Day at Inchydoney Beach, with organisers advising swimmers to be there for 10:30am. All donations will go to the Dunmanway Day Cancer Unit in Cork University Hospital. You can donate via the GoFundMe page.

Cuskinny Beach, Co Cork

Cobh Hospital is having its 38th Annual Christmas Swim at Cuskinny Beach at 11.30am on Christmas Day. You can support those taking the icy plunge and raise funds for Cobh Hospital by donating to their iDonate page here.

Alan Hetherington,Orna Connolly, Andy Goulding and Nora Conway at the 14th annual Hope Splash Christmas swim in aid of the Hope Foundation at Garrettstown beach earlier this month. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Dundag Beach, Co Kerry

The 12th annual Killarney Christmas Day Dip takes place at Dundag beach, Muckross National Park, Killarney, Co. Kerry at 11am sharp on Christmas Day. Some 150 'dippers' came out for the last swim in 2019. The plunge is in aid of Aware, and you can donate online at idonate.ie.

White Strand, Co Clare

Doonbeg Football Club invites swimmers to take part in a charity dip on White Strand, Doonbeg in aid of Doonbeg Playground Fund and Milford Hospice at 12pm on Christmas Day. There is a €10 entre fee.

Schull Pier, West Cork

The Schull Christmas Day Swim is now in its 42nd year. You are asked to register in advance of the annual dip in aid of the Cope Foundation at cope-foundation.ie/Schull_Swim. The swim takes place at noon on Christmas Day.

If you would like to fundraise through sponsorship cards, you can email schullchristmasswim@gmail.com, or donate online at their iDonate page.

Having fun at the Christmas swim 2021 in Rosscarbery beach were Anthony and Eva Roach. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Rosscarbery, West Cork

The annual Christmas Day swim will take place on The Warren Strand in Rosscarbery at 11am sharp this Christmas Day. In aid of Rosscarbery Social Services and Cancer Connect West Cork.

Can’t brave the sea?

If you’re shivering at the mere thought of stripping off for a dip, why not go for a walk instead? The GOAL Mile is held throughout December in towns and cities across the country and has become an annual Christmas tradition for many. With 150 venues nationwide and the option to walk, jog or run your mile, there’s no excuse not to sign up! Find your local mile here.