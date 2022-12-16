Simple steps to reducing seasonal waste

Tree

Fake or real is the perennial Christmas question. There’s nothing like the scent and feel of a real tree, despite all those pesky pine needles. On balance, it’s also better for the environment, as the production and shipping of artificial trees leaves a significant carbon footprint. However, if you do go for artificial, make it a good-quality tree, as the more you use it, the more the carbon impact is reduced. According to one study, if a household reuses a plastic tree for up to five years, its carbon footprint will be smaller than a household that buys a real tree every year — bear in mind that this research was carried out on behalf of the American Christmas Tree Association, representing artificial tree manufacturers.

No matter how long you use it for, however, an artificial tree will ultimately end up in landfill where it will take hundreds of years to decompose. Buying a live Christmas tree with the root ball attached is the most eco-friendly option. Another option is a pot-grown tree which can be rented out for the festive period, then returned. When it comes to disposing of real trees, they also often end up in landfill, where they contribute to methane emissions. Recycling, composting or chopping them up for mulch is a more environment-friendly alternative if possible.

Gifts

The number one way to avoid waste when buying gifts is to choose wisely and avoid last-minute impulse buys — a recent British survey found more than half of respondents had received presents they didn’t want at Christmas. Steer clear of gifts made from plastic and choose natural materials such as wood and recyclable paper. Even better, make your own gifts with a personal touch, for example, tasty treats such as festive-shaped biscuits or jam and pickles which can be packaged in environmentally-friendly glass jars. Commission works of art from younger members of the household or use a family photo, and present them in an up-cycled or homemade frame. Vintage shops are once again becoming popular and make a good source for second-hand gifts such as handbags, scarves and jewellery.

Your time and effort is also a resource to be tapped — think about giving a homemade coupon or voucher book, which can be anything from walking the dog to washing the car, let your imagination run free. For tech gifts, consider refurbished devices from a reliable distributor.

Wrapping

Given the unconscionable amount of waste generated by wrapping paper, it’s worth putting some extra thought into how you present your gifts. Presents can still look pretty if you opt for an alternative to shiny and glittery wrapping paper that can’t be recycled. Brown craft paper can make an aesthetic impact when teamed with natural twine and holly leaves, pine cones, or berries. Another option is fabric bags which can be homemade or purchased from craft shops and websites. And don’t discount the reliable and thrifty way of saving the environment, by keeping any gift bags, eye-catching boxes and ribbons you receive during the year to use over the festive season. For something that will really add the wow factor, try furoshiki, the increasingly popular Japanese method of wrapping gifts in fabric cloth, which can then be reused. Old newspapers, magazines and comics can also make for an attractive and striking alternative to wrapping paper. Don’t forget to make sure to check the environmental credentials of your Christmas cards, whether sending or receiving — avoid foil or glitter if you want them to make the recycling bin.

Decorations

It goes without saying that buying new decorations every year to keep up with Christmas trends is not good for the environment. Perhaps consider keeping it to one or two keepsake baubles every year and reusing the rest. After all, the decorations that are usually valued the most are the homemade ones that spark happy memories when they come out of the dusty box stored in the attic. Check online for inspiration — upcycle some scrap paper with origami-style stars to hang on the tree and raid the kitchen cupboard or fruit bowl to create dried orange or popcorn garlands. Instead of shelling out for expensive candles, recycle your glass jars, add tealights and decorate with cinnamon sticks for a lovely wintry scent. When it comes to lights, LED is the more energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly option. Opt for natural wreaths from local suppliers, if possible, and all the better if you have access to a holly bush for your festive fix. Christmas crackers are another big source of waste, especially those with cheap plastic toys that quickly end up in the bin. Look out for recyclable, reusable or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified crackers. Even better, get the whole family to join in making your own; fill them with sustainable goodies — and don’t forget the jokes!