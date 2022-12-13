Stars in Your Lives: Insomnia is a constant presence for uptight Virgos

Date : August 23-September 22

: August 23-September 22 Element : Earth

: Earth Symbol : The Maiden

You're in the middle of a shopping spree — the scorching heat, combined with the busy summer sales, has overwhelmed you. You find sanctuary in a nearby church and release an involuntary sigh.

The cause of your ruddy cheeks immediately shifts from over-exertion to embarrassment — you’ve interrupted a wedding! Before you can flee, the groom dashes to you with water pilfered from the altar.

“You need to keep hydrated,” he tells you, Mary Poppins-like, taking your bags.

“I’m fine,” you insist, hoping God will direct the ground to open and swallow you whole.

“There’s no point arguing,” a guest with a pretty fascinator whispers. “He’s a Virgo — they hate seeing anyone in difficulty.”

As you learn about their practicality and goodwill, you note they’re also sticklers for order.

Shania Twain is a Virgo

Fellow Virgo Shania Twain famously sang, ‘That don’t impress me much’ — “their motto,” the guest continues as you both watch the groom rearrange your shopping.

“You need to balance out the heavier items,” he advises, holding aloft the two watermelons you impulsively bought in the market. “Lighter items on top! And your toiletries shouldn’t be beside your perishables!”

You’re about to praise him for sharing his insights, but job complete, he has returned to the altar — his humility forbids him from accepting compliments.

“Because of their insatiable desire for perfection,” the guest continues, “some argue that Virgos make the world’s best serial killers — not me; I value my life too much. All I’ll say is Agatha Christie was born on September 15.

“Who other than a Virgo could conjure hundreds of ways to bump off their nemeses?”

THE VIRGO BABY

Despite their youth, Virgo babies are often more adept in the kitchen than their parents. However, they struggle with their digestive system — although, given their tendencies to overreact, it’s difficult to decipher whether they genuinely can’t stomach the apple purée or if they’re disgusted by a pip loitering on the bowl’s edge.

This sign’s primary hunger, however, is for knowledge. Like their Virgo counterparts Marco Polo and Keanu Reeves, who explored the Silk Road and the Matrix respectively, these babies will appreciate a nursery wallpapered with maps — whether documenting Venice’s passage to the East or some dystopian future.

You’ll never have to order your baby to clean their bedroom — there’s nothing better they like doing.

Sadly, insomnia is a constant presence for uptight Virgos. While curious about unchartered territories, they rarely venture to the Land of Nod. However, lullabies will send these music lovers into a slumber — albeit briefly. Just hum the melody as the lyrics only stimulate their curious minds.

THE VIRGO CELEBRITY

Amy Winehouse was a Virgo

Virgos like Mother Teresa, Prince Harry, and Yasser Arafat received acclaim for being helpful, while Anne Bancroft won an Oscar for playing Helen Keller’s teacher in The Miracle Worker — a role this sign was born to play.

Greta Garbo quipped, “I want to be alone,” perfectly reflecting their independent, self-sufficient spirit. Look at Macauley Caulkin — only a Virgo child could be left Home Alone and successfully fend for themselves.

They also love singing and dancing, meaning some of pop’s best vocalists were born under this sign: Freddie Mercury, Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Pink, Amy Winehouse, Andrea Bocelli, and Billie Piper.

Less positively, who other than blood-thirsty Virgos could invent terrifying creations like Frankenstein’s Monster (Mary Shelley) and Beetlejuice (Tim Burton) — and just about every character penned by Roald Dahl and Steven King?

THE VIRGO COLLEAGUE

A Virgo’s methodical instinct serves them well in the workplace. When not pursuing careers as singers or serial killers, they gravitate towards maths, science and nature.

Yes, they’re hyper-critical and never sugar-coat their words, but they’re also logical, deep thinkers. Whenever you have a problem, your Virgo colleague will analyse every minute detail until the solution is found.

They aren’t born leaders, instead, they lead by example, inspiring their colleagues to be mindful of the world around them.

Sadly, their easily bored co-workers regularly snooze through these long-winded rants. Their best — and possibly only — friend will be the office janitor, whom they’ll gladly assist with the mopping and polishing.

THE VIRGO LOVER

Beyonce is a Virgo

One of cinema’s most iconic photographs is Virgo Sophia Loren giving Jane Mansfield’s bosom side-eye. Yes, Ms Loren might be Italian, where they celebrate the female form, but she’s also a Virgo — whose symbol is the virginal maiden — and shuns revealing clothing.

Even Julia Roberts abandoned her Pretty Woman ways for conservative Virgo Richard Gere. Look at Elizabeth I — being the Virgin Queen was clearly written in her stars. As such, expect your date to dress conservatively — forget about hay rolling for the first few dates. Or years.

Also, don’t think your first date will comprise chicken-fillet wraps on some park bench. Virgos are great savers but also great spenders — they like the finer things in life, so long as purchases are well thought out.

They’ll compile spreadsheets listing the alternative restaurants and their price points.

Even though Virgos aren’t known for being gamblers, how they behave in relationships is the luck of the draw.

They’ll either adore you to the end — going so far as chewing your food while you stagger into the winter of your life in some nursing home — or, disgusted at the drool slithering down your wrinkled chin, they’ll whip out their spotless cleaver and end your disgusting, disheveled state once and for all.

Good luck!