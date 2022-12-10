Wedding of the Week: Iceland vows followed by Leeside laughs for Trish and Barry

An iconic Icelandic elopement destination wedding followed by a Cork celebration complete with photobombing on South Mall — how could this bride and groom not be thrilled to bits with how their plans for “non-traditional nuptials” turned out?

Trish O’Leary and Barry O’Connell have been together for a decade.

“We are both now living in Bishopstown and have four adult children between us,” says Trish.

They eloped to Búir, in Iceland, for their September 15 wedding, followed by a reception eight days later in Cork’s River Lee Hotel.

“I had been to Iceland five years ago on a girls’ trip and absolutely loved it,” says Trish.

“When we were researching a suitable destination for our elopement we came across photos of The Little Black Church in Budir on the internet and knew instantly that it was exactly where we wanted to get married and everything stemmed from there.”

The pair married at The Little Black Church in Budir. Pictures: Bragi Þór Jósefsson

The bride chose two stunning designs for their special days. “My sister, Sandra, bought me the wedding dress that I wore in Iceland and I more or less got everything for the Cork wedding from the lovely Lucy of Bella Blue Bridal on the South Mall in Cork, and my dear friend Eileen De Burca made my beautiful bouquet for me,” says Trish.

“Barry got kitted out by the wonderful (and very patient) Ger in Mick Murphy’s Menswear on the North Main Street.”

The couple flew to Reykjavik from Dublin and drove the 180km to Búir on the Snaefellsnes Peninsula the day before.

“Barry started the wedding day by going for a swim — like so many other Irish people, he discovered ocean swimming during the Covid pandemic,” says Trish.

Trish O'Leary and Barry O'Connell. Picture: Save The Journey (www.savethejourney.com)

After breakfast, the couple walked the short distance to the church, on the hill from which they had watched the Northern Lights the night before. “A good omen, or what?” says the bride.

The intimate marriage ceremony was led by the minister in Snæfellsnes, Brynhildur Óla Elínardóttir.

“We topped off our glorious day with a dinner for two at Hotel Budir where we were staying,” adds Trish.

“The following day we headed back to Reykjavik to experience all that Iceland has to offer, including snowmobiling on glaciers, climbing volcanoes, and bathing in the Blue Lagoon before returning home to Cork.”

The newlyweds photobombed a picture for this very paper. Picture: Save The Journey

“Jannik, our Cork-based photographer, from Save The Journey, got some great snaps including at UCC where we both went to college; and a few of a sneaky drink at Le Chateau before the reception,” says Trish.

Sharon Crosbie had everyone dancing the night away at the River Lee Hotel.

The newlyweds also made the headlines.

“In a moment of madness, we photobombed a group who were being photographed [for this newspaper]. Guess who ended up in the Irish Examiner also?!” says the bride.

“Following a five-course dinner [in the River Lee Hotel’s Mirror Room], the vivacious Sharon Crosbie had everyone dancing the night away while DJ Fadd Jnr (my brother) finished off the evening’s entertainment,” says Trish.

