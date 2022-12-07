'Sorry but it’s not true': Nancy Meyers shuts down rumours of The Holiday sequel

Rumours of a second helping of the popular Christmas rom-com were rife over the past few days 
Jude Law and Cameron Diaz star as Amanda and Graham in The Holiday. 

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 10:58
Maeve Lee

The Holiday fans have had their dreams of a sequel crushed after director Nancy Meyers shut down rumours of a return of the much-loved festive film.

Earlier this week, news was circulating about the possibility of a sequel for the Christmas flick which is set between Los Angeles and Surrey and stars Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Jack Black, and Kate Winslet.

According to a source, the romantic comedy was set to return to the big screen next year with the original star-studded cast.

Kate Winslet and Jack Black star as Iris and Miles in the Christmas rom-com.
"It’s one of the most successful movies of its kind and still enjoyed every year by millions of fans around the world — it makes perfect sense to revisit those characters and find out what became of their lives after they hooked up,” the source told The Sun.

"It’ll be funny, poignant, and heartwarming — just what everyone wants for Christmas."

However, The Holiday director Nancy Meyers has since spoken on the speculation, stating that it is not true.

Nancy Meyers has shut down rumours of a The Holiday sequel. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire
Nancy Meyers has shut down rumours of a The Holiday sequel. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Sharing a screenshot of an article about the sequel, which was said to include the original cast, she wrote: “So many DMs about this — sorry but it’s not true.” 

Fans were not happy with this update, with one Instagram follower taking to the comments to ask Meyers if there is a petition they could sign to ensure a sequel.

"NOOOOOOO! Please do it!!!," wrote another.

Meanwhile, Kate Winslet also told People that “hand on heart” — conversations about a sequel have never come up.

Originally released in 2006 and directed by Nancy Meyers, The Holiday tells the tale of a Surrey-based journalist and a Hollywood movie producer swapping homes for the holidays and — spoiler alert — finding love in their new locations. 

Christmas moviesThe HolidayPerson: Nancy MeyersPerson: Cameron DiazPerson: Jude LawPerson: Jack BlackPerson: Kate Winslet
<p>Shane MacGowan is being treated for an infection. Picture: Victoria Mary Clarke </p>

Shane MacGowan's wife shares health update on singer after hospitalisation 

READ NOW

