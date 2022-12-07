'Sorry but it’s not true': Nancy Meyers shuts down rumours of The Holiday sequel

The Holiday fans have had their dreams of a sequel crushed after director Nancy Meyers shut down rumours of a return of the much-loved festive film.
Earlier this week, news was circulating about the possibility of a sequel for the Christmas flick which is set between Los Angeles and Surrey and stars Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Jack Black, and Kate Winslet.
According to a source, the romantic comedy was set to return to the big screen next year with the original star-studded cast.
"It’s one of the most successful movies of its kind and still enjoyed every year by millions of fans around the world — it makes perfect sense to revisit those characters and find out what became of their lives after they hooked up,” the source told.
"It’ll be funny, poignant, and heartwarming — just what everyone wants for Christmas."
However, The Holiday director Nancy Meyers has since spoken on the speculation, stating that it is not true.
Sharing a screenshot of an article about the sequel, which was said to include the original cast, she wrote: “So many DMs about this — sorry but it’s not true.”
Fans were not happy with this update, with one Instagram follower taking to the comments to ask Meyers if there is a petition they could sign to ensure a sequel.
"NOOOOOOO! Please do it!!!," wrote another.
Meanwhile, Kate Winslet also toldthat “hand on heart” — conversations about a sequel have never come up.
Originally released in 2006 and directed by Nancy Meyers, The Holiday tells the tale of a Surrey-based journalist and a Hollywood movie producer swapping homes for the holidays and — spoiler alert — finding love in their new locations.