Stars in Your Lives: They may not be able to make up their minds, but Librians at great at resolving conflict

Gym-bound, you spot an elderly man struggling to cross the busy road. Being a good Samaritan, you immediately assist — but while taking your arm, the chap overhears two women squabbling at a nearby bus stop.

“Change of plan, dear,” he whispers to you, “I’m popping over to them instead. It’s my most-cherished pastime — being judge, jury and executioner! I can’t help myself!” He’s a Libran, you think, watching him approach the women. This sign’s symbol is the Scales of Justice — and like Judge Judy and Murder She Wrote’s Angela Lansbury, they love nothing better than discovering the truth. That’s when they’re not changing their minds — another favourite hobby.

“But Séamus, it was my money!” one woman tells him, tears rolling down her face. “I put the euro in the vending machine, but the Kitkat got stuck. Then this one swooped in and, because she’d spinach for lunch, managed to shake the bar off the display chamber before swiping it!”

"Well, you’d conceded defeat, hadn’t you?” her friend shoots back. “Finders keepers!”

“Have you the Kitkat in your possession now?” Séamus asks, his voice possessing impressive authority. “You do; I see it bulging in your pocket. Take it out and share it — how’s that for a compromise? Don’t give me any, though — sugar aggravates my arthritis. No, actually do — but just a sliver. No, don’t. Do. Don’t. Do. Don’t. Do....”

THE LIBRAN BABY

If you’ve recently birthed a Libran, it’s a miracle you can keep your eyes open and read this as you were probably in labour for 729 hours. One minute, indecisive Libran babies want to be born; the next, they’re staying put. Then, when they finally emerge, they escape the midwife’s grip and attempt to return from where they came.

They also cannot be alone, meaning your baby will forever double as your shadow. On the upside, this desire to be around people makes them natural socialites — they’re charming, quick-witted and claim a tremendous appetite for life.

Speaking of food, DON’T OFFER CHOICE! A wise monk once said: “If you want to kill a Libran, give them a menu.” Librans like Kim Kardashian are drawn to luxury, so decorate the nursery with silk curtains and hand-woven oriental rugs. A frugal life isn’t in their destiny. Word to the wise — apply for a second mortgage immediately to cover the bills accrued from the round-the-clock heating and thrice-daily baths they insist upon.

Media mogul Bob Geldof at a public hearing of an application for an alternative music radio station Monday Ocotober 11, 2004 at a press conference in Dublin, Ireland.

THE LIBRAN CELEBRITY

Like Mahatma Gandhi and Bob Geldof, Librans are all about conflict resolution. Heck, the fellow whose name graces the world’s most coveted prize for peace, Alfred Nobel, is Libran. Unsurprisingly, many talent show judges fall under this sign — Simon Cowell, Dannii Minogue, Sharon Osbourne and Alesha Dixon.

But don’t be fooled by their diplomacy; Librans use their problem-solving ability to convince the world that their logic — no matter how odd — is unimpeachable. Take Kate Winslet — everybody knows there was room for two on that raft #JusticeForLeo. And what about Gwyneth Paltrow, who duped the world into buying candles bearing the fragrance of her lady garden?

There’s more — Shaggy transgressed but argued, ‘It wasn’t me!’ while Sting unashamedly boasted he’d watch every step his ex took. Someone really should have called The Police.

I can’t overstate how often Librans change their minds. Look at Julie Andrews — one minute, she’s a devout nun; the next, she’s tripping the light fantastic with Captain Von Trapp! Or how about Will Smith, who switched from laughing to slapping in the blink of a bruised eye.

Also, is the rapper’s name Eminem, Marshall Mathers or Slim Shady? If he doesn’t know, we probably never will. And how ironic Gwen Stefani named her band No Doubt when, in fact, that’s all she and her fellow Librans have.

THE LIBRAN COLLEAGUE

Librans, constantly striving to understand the world better, gravitate toward careers in psychology, legal studies, sociology and science. When they aren’t seeking appointments to the Supreme Court of Justice, they’ll surely be in the canteen, between two colleagues, resolving the latest conflict.

Many complain that Librans are superficial, fixating on their outer appearance at the expense of inner growth. Look at The Great Gatsby — this iconic book celebrating decadence in the Roaring Twenties was, unsurprisingly, written by Libran F. Scott Fitzgerald. Expect your colleague to sport expensive clothes, although not too jazzy — their upbeat personalities cover that aspect.

Yes, they’ll organise the various work events — but nobody wants an invite to their pity parties. Librans could win Olympic gold for their moods (so long as no Cancerians compete). Of course, they’d never enter such a visible competition because convivial Librans prefer to suffer in silence than sour the atmosphere.

THE LIBRAN LOVER

Venus, the goddess of love, rules Librans, meaning they’re attracted to all the beautiful ladies or caps in their orbit. Or both! They’re open-minded when it comes to their partners. Ask Avril Lavigne — she knows there are no social classes in romance: “He was a punk; she did ballet; what more can I say?” A word of caution: make the most of your first date because there won’t be a second — commitment-phobe Librans are always looking for alternative options. And because they vow never to be the aggressor in any situation, it’ll be left to you, their scorned lover, to call it a day.

If they truly are peacekeepers, Librans should join a religious order and leave everyone’s hearts unshattered. Although that solution didn’t quite work out for Julie Andrews…