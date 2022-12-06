FarmTok, Teresa Mannion and rescue seals: TikTok reveals what Irish people loved this year

Irish farming videos, World Champion Irish dancers, a seal rescue charity in Wexford and Teresa Mannion’s “don’t make unnecessary journeys” report from Storm Desmond were some of the most popular Irish videos on the platform this year.

Farming videos, lovingly-termed 'FarmTok' on the platform, drove tens of millions of views in Ireland and overseas in 2022 according to a new report from the Dublin HQ of the Chinese giant, while Baji the seal helped an Irish charity go viral internationally with some 1.8 million followers on the platform.

A young transgender man from Meath who documented his transition on TikTok was one of Ireland’s most watched creators on TikTok last year.

Jacob Donegan has accumulated 1.2 million followers on the platform by sharing his transition from female to male. He recently started Real Talk with Jacob, a TikTok series where he answers questions about his gender transition journey and has plans to speak in schools on LGBTQ+ issues following his success on the platform.

Speaking at an event in Dublin this morning, attended by TikTok creators and Irish media, the 21-year-old said the Real Talk series gives people a chance to ask questions about the transgender journey and help eliminate the stigma attached to transitioning.

“I have parents, young kids, middle-aged [people], all coming to learn more,” he said.

The creator emphasised the importance of being your “authentic self” online, which was echoed by fellow TikToker and entrepreneur Keilidh Cashell.

Cashell, who is one of the country’s biggest TikTok success stories with some 2.7 million followers on the platform, said "Irish people have a bullshit detector”.

“They know when people aren’t being their true selves."

For those looking to build a following online, she advised not trying to copy what someone else is doing.

“There are so many content creators out there now, if you’re going to try and copy someone else and do what someone else is doing, they’re not going to want to follow you.”

“I’ve been online a long time now,” she said, “TikTok has changed so much.”

“When I first went on it, there weren't as many people on it, now you have to fight for your space a bit more.”

Others in attendance at the event included Dublin chef Donal Skehan whose recipe for slow-cooker beef stew gained 2.3 million views on the platform and Kate Grant, an Irish model with Downs Syndrome.

The Irish Examiner's beauty columnist Simone Gannon was also in attendance and credited for helping users "learn" on TikTok with her skincare and beauty tips. She has over 81,000 followers on the platform.