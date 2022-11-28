'Those nuns!' — Martin Scorsese is a Derry Girls fan

Writer Lisa McGee and Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney are only thrilled that the director is watching the comedy series
The cast of the sitcom, Derry Girls.

Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 10:38
Maeve Lee

At this stage, it seems we’re all massive fans of the iconic Derry Girls, but the sitcom has just received the seal of approval from none other than American film director, producer, screenwriter and actor, Martin Scorsese.

The 80-year-old revealed that he has been watching the show — and the internet can’t get enough.

While attending the Economic Club of Chicago’s annual dinner, the renowned film director was asked what he is currently watching. Scorsese responded by saying that he watched Derry Girls recently, leading to a cheer from the audience.

“Those nuns!,” he laughs as he punches his fist in the air.

And a Scorsese seal of approval is definitely worth a lot: the director's filmography includes Goodfellas, Cape Fear, Casino, Gangs of New York, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Irishman and The Color of Money.

While the black-tie event took place last month, clips have been popping up on Twitter and unsurprisingly, Scorsese’s comments about the much-loved show have gained a lot of attention on the social media platform, including from cast members and writer, Lisa McGee.

“Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death,” wrote McGee in response to the clip on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Siobhán McSweeney, who plays the hilarious Sister Michael in the award-winning comedy, also shared her thoughts on Scorsese watching the show.

“Good morning. I’m ded,” she said alongside a tweet of the clip.

Derry Girls first aired in 2018 pm Channel 4, with the show eventually coming to an end earlier this year after three seasons.

Lisa McGee: How we kept Liam Neeson's appearance on Derry Girls a secret

