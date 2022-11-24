Watch the Toy Show at the Marina Market or take a Christmas harbour cruise in Cork

We've all spent an awful lot of time 'staying local' over the past couple of years so here are some ways to give Christmas traditions a fresh feel.

The Late Late Toy Show is a must-watch but if you are 'allergic' to the same four walls then maybe head to Cork's Marina Market for a live viewing instead.

This way you can enjoy the Toy Show on a big screen with a crowd. For your €12.50 ticket you'll get a hot chocolate when you arrive and then Charcú, the cafe specialising in wine, meats, and cheese, will be doing 'couch service'.

And organisers want to remind people heading to the Marina Market for the Toy Show viewing on Friday, November 25, that while the venue has had a total glow-up since it was a commercial warehouse, it's still a large building so BYOB — that's 'bring your own blanket'.

Pets are welcome too — if they behave — say organisers.

Watch the Late Late Toy Show and Christmas movies at the Marina Market

It might be a bit short notice to head to Germany but it's good to know that Toy Show fans in Deutschland won't be left out. There is a Late Late Toy Show screening at the Moviemento cinema in Berlin. Admission is free but guests must get a ticket in advance and to ensure everyone is in the Weihnachten spirit, the dress code is Christmas jumpers.

Harbour Lights Christmas Cruise in Cork

Glow in Cork opens on Friday as well. This Cork Christmas Celebration takes place in Bishop Lucey Park and runs every weekend until Sunday December 18.

Each of the 12 days of Christmas will be represented by a light installation which will be brought to life by community groups, professional artists, actors and street entertainers, including performers from Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance and from The Tribe Dance Academy.

Glow Cork

As part of GLOW, enjoy fantastic views of Cork city on the 30metre Ferris Wheel on Grand Parade — which will stay in place until early January, as will the classic Carousel.

And even more joy will ring out on Emmet Place, as a Christmas Market will take place the weekends of December 10/11 and December 17/18 , featuring crafts and street food stalls. Singers and choirs will also perform at the Festive market, see glowcork.ie

And another 'out and about' Christmas event in Cork is the Harbour Lights Christmas Cruise. Cork Harbour Cruises has a festive boat all ready to take up to 200 passengers on a Christmas party cruise.

These cruises leave from Cork's Custom House Quay on December 10 and 17 at 6.30pm. A single ticket is €45 and a duo is €80. Singer, Marguerite O'Connor, will be the resident entertainer on these evenings.

Christmas party on the water with Cork Harbour Cruises

And organisers say that you'll still be able to wear your sparkliest party gear as it's possible to say indoors and there are also heaters to keep party-goers cosy on the 2.5 hour cruise down the Lee, past Blackrock Castle and on to Cobh.

But if it's a dry evening it might be fun to wrap up warmly and check out the harbour from the Spirit of Doolin's outside viewing decks.

There are plenty more Christmas movies coming up at the Marina Market next month too - check out thepopupmovieclub.ie for more on watching Elf, Home Alone, The Holiday, Miracle on 34th Street, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Love Actually.