Bernard O'Shea: 'I felt an intense burning sensation - not adolescent lust, more like my testicles were on fire'

As Christmas approaches, nature displays its wintery clues about what's to come. The robin appears in the ditch. The evenings begin to close in. The trees lose their brown lustre, and the Lynx box set appears in every chemist in the country. If there was a Late Late Toy Show for adults, those tightly packed black plastic bottles would be centre stage. They are the ultimate last-minute picker-upper gift.

Nothing says I wasn't 100% sure what to get a fifteenth-year-old boy than a nice set of Lynx java. Far from slagging off this ancient and traditional gift, I was delighted and would still be happy to receive one. In fact, last year, I was gifted an "Excite" pack with a shower scrub and threw it in the boot of my car and forgot about it. That was until I arrived home one evening to find my kids had used every scrap of soap in the house to wash their Wendy house. I smelt "excited" for weeks and was happy I held onto a little piece of my adolescent past. In fairness, it smelt as good as anything I'd wash with.

I've had prior experience of thinking washing up liquid was a good alternative. It's not unless you want balloons to stick to your head or generate static electricity. I've also nearly had to call an ambulance once due to the self-chemical roasting of my groin.

When I was a teenager, I worked in a busy Dublin pub on Christmas Eve. My sister was, too, and she was "technically" in charge of me. I was probably the worst barman in the country then and managed to annoy the customers and my afore mentioned groin. I suffered from "primary focal hyperhidrosis" essentially, I sweated so much down there that it became red and raw and almost impossible to walk. My sister hatched a fantastic plan. She told me to shower again and get cornflour from the chef. When I had dried the area, she said the cornflour would "soak up the sweat and soothe the skin". I was told by everyone that this was a common affliction of people who worked on their feet all day, and this was a super cure.

A Lynx Africa and Marmite boxset

I went into the kitchen and asked a chef where the cornflour was. He told me, "The middle shelf in the stores, you can't miss it; it's in a big white container with a red cap." I took a cup of it and went to shower. However, when I applied the cornflour to my skin, I felt an intense burning sensation between my legs. Not the type of burn associated with adolescent lust; more like my testicles were on fire. It got so bad it began to bleed, and I started to panic. I had applied baking soda, not cornflour, to my manhood.

I stood beside the fridges for most of the evening. I wanted to call an ambulance, but my sister said, "What are you going to tell them ? Can you come and get me because I put baking soda on my privates? Anyway, it's Christmas Eve. Get behind the counter now". Eventually, after sitting on a bag of ice for an hour, I could get my trousers on. When I walked in behind the counter, I got a second roasting. It was the funniest thing the bar staff had heard in ages. For weeks I took a monumental slagging over it. Every step was genuine agony.

So what has this to do with the humble Lynx box set? It's because every Christmas when I see them stacked high at the corner of isles in chemists, they make me think of my teenage years. The idiotic misadventures I got into. How naive I was. I thought I'd become a rock star and be playing stadiums. I thought it was cool reading Beckett on the enterprise train from Dundalk to Dublin. It's insane to think that I actually thumbed lifts too. I would probably die of heart failure if I thought my kids would stick their thumbs out on a dark road outside Dunleer when they turn 18. Going out meant everything, and it was inconceivable that anything was more important than myself.

Every time I see those flashy colours emblazoned with "Africa" and "Java" and someone hovering over them in the shops, I think to myself, "Who are they getting that for?" I like to imagine some 15-year-old spotty red-haired adolescent sitting in his room with a guitar, thinking he's John Lennon that will open that up on Christmas morning and guffaw openly and unashamed at it. Being a raw and ungrateful teenager but secretly knowing that this wise gift will make him smell a lot better.