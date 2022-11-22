Consumer Corner: How to complain successfully

Most people don’t like complaining and we generally do as a last resort and out of frustration.

However, when you make a purchase or use a service and are not happy, you are of course entitled to complain.

The trick to a successful complaint is going about it the right way to get the results you want. To help we have compiled our top tips on the best way to complain to guarantee success.

One: Know your rights

Take the time to do some research before you start your complaint process.

We have various rights depending on where we purchased the item from. There are rights where we are protected by EU law and Irish law of course.

If you need to, it can be no harm too to let the person you are complaining to know that you know your rights.

A good place to check your rights is on the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) website (www.ccpc.ie/consumers).

Two: Gather your evidence

Before you make your complaint it is important to get your house in order and gather your facts and figures. There’s no point in setting off to complain and not having your facts and evidence. Know your dates and gather items like receipts or invoices. You may need these as proof.

The Citizens Information website has a good guide which explains the difference between things like guarantees and warranties (www.citizensinformation.ie/en/consumer/shopping/guarantees_and_warranties.htm)

Three: Know what you want

This is important. Decide on the result you would like. Let the person you are complaining to know what you would like them to do too to resolve your complaint. Be clear on what you would like and the result you would be happy with.

Depending on what you are complaining about you may be happy with an apology or are you looking for a refund or a repair or more? Knowing your expectations will avoid disappointment and unnecessary stress and frustration.

Four: Complain to the right person

Start the process the way that is recommended, but if you are not getting satisfaction, you can absolutely ask to speak to a manager.

Try not to lose your temper or swear at the person you are chatting to. If you are not satisfied there are further routes you can take.

Being polite and calm will go a lot further than shouting.

If you are failing to get any satisfaction you can always go to the top, to the CEO. CEOs will generally be based at the company’s headquarters so no harm in writing them a letter to let them know why you are frustrated.

Five: Set a deadline

Let the person know when you would like a reply and resolution by. There is no point in letting things drag out as that will cause frustration for everyone.

Six: Going on social media

Social media can be a tricky place to air your grievances but often people are left with no choice but to go public. Just make sure you know of the consequences before you do.

Once you put it out there in public, it’s out there forever. Companies usually employ people to monitor the likes of Twitter and Facebook to check for mentions of the company and going on social media can often be the most effective way of getting a company’s attention.

Reputation is everything and companies will not want your complaint to be public knowledge. Going public with your complaint should be kept as your last attempt at getting attention.

It is certainly worth trying to get the matter resolved in private before taking it public. Take time drafting your tweet too, you want it to look professional.

Seven: The power of a letter

Phone calls can get dealt with quickly but a really effective way of complaining is via letter. This way you can lay out your facts and you will have a record of your complaint in writing.

Make sure you also keep a copy of the letter for your own records. With your letter make sure you lay out the facts clearly and also outline your rights and your desired outcome. You could also enclose copies of evidence you may need. Include names and dates too.

Eight: Seek advice

According to Citizens Information, if you cannot resolve your problem, you can get help and advice from various consumer protection organisations. There is the option of the Small Claims Court which is a cheap and fast way to resolve disputes. If you decide to go this route you will not need to hire a solicitor.

The Ombudsman also deals with complaints in various industries from the HSE to Government departments.

In its latest report, the Ombudsman said that complaints it received last year hit a record high. They said complaints were up 17% last year and almost half of complaints were about local authorities such as Dublin and Cork City Councils.

There is also the European Small Claims Procedure which is similar to the Small Claims Court and it deals with cross-border complaints.