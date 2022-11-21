Here's how Irish Americans are celebrating Thanksgiving — and three classic recipes 

Whether they are home or abroad, for most Americans the festive season kicks off with the celebration of this week’s Thanksgiving. While it is one of the few holidays yet to be adopted en masse by the wider world, there will be plenty of Irish-Americans and Americans living in Ireland who will be quietly getting stuck into Turkey and pumpkin pie this coming Thursday.

Pat Randles has spent the last forty-eight-years of her adventurous life in Millstreet, Co Cork. The daughter of two Irish emigrants from south west Ireland, her father spent most of his career in the U.S. Army and as a result was stationed all over the world.

“I have lived in Germany, France, the UK and in many different places in the United States,” says Pat. “But we always ended up coming back here to Ireland, whether that was to live for short periods or to meet with relatives.”

In the mid-seventies, Pat and her sister decided to move to the old sod and put down some roots. In fact, as the owners of Pat and Ann’s Hair Salon in Millstreet, roots became integral to their lives. The rest of her family, including her parents, soon followed. Though she has spent most of her life here, she is a proud American and always looks forward to Thanksgiving.

“Like a lot of people who left here to go to the States, my parents and I have a lot to be thankful for,” says Pat.

“For us, an Irish Catholic family, Christmas was probably a little more important but celebrating Thanksgiving was a way of being part of American society. What I like about it is that it’s an all American celebration. It’s inclusive. It’s not based on religion.”

Even when the family’s direct association with the military ended, Pat’s mother was determined to mark the occasion, and mark it in style.

“My mother was great at organising Thanksgiving dinners for the Irish Americans that were living in and around Millstreet,” she recalls.

“There were quite a lot of us around here in the seventies and eighties. I remember those dinners very fondly. I think for my parents it was a way of connecting to America, a way of showing they were grateful for the life that the U.S.A. gave them.”

In recent years, Pat’s Thanksgiving celebrations have become a little more subdued but that won't stop her raising a glass to her home and giving thanks.

“I married a wonderful Kerryman after I moved here,” she says. “We have four children and five grandchildren. We have a lot to be thankful for.”

Patti Shields: I didn't know you had to go and talk to someone to get a turkey

Though she now lives in Wicklow, Patti Shields has strong connections with her husband’s home of Bishopstown, Cork. Her mother-in-law Mary was Lord Mayor in 2015 and her brother-in-law, Michael, was part of the last Cork football team to win the All-Ireland in 2010.

“That actually happened in the first week we moved here,” recalls Patti. “I met Bill Clinton earlier that week at a dinner and then watched Michael win the All-Ireland at the weekend. I thought, ‘Wow, what a country!’.” Unfortunately, Patti’s first Thanksgiving in Ireland wasn’t quite as memorable.

“That was the year of the heavy snow,” she recalls. “We were renting a temporary home in Dublin and my husband got stuck.

I didn’t really know how everything worked here; that you had to go and talk to someone to get a turkey.

"So I had to make do with a turkey roll. It was so sad. I cracked open a bottle of wine and drank it with my nanny. So my first Thanksgiving was really hard.

"I missed my family and I was away with a new baby. But I then became determined to recreate Thanksgiving and introduce as much of it to my Irish family as I could.”

As part of that, Patti got heavily involved in various groups with connections back home. She became President of the American Women’s Club and became involved with the Irish branch of Democrats Abroad which she now chairs.

Of course, this all means that Thanksgivings in Ireland are far busier than they were back home. That said, Patti always makes sure she gets her family, including as many in-laws as possible, around the table for the main Thanksgiving meal.

“That was always my big family day back home,” she says, “and I have a lot of great memories from those dinners. We would sit around, have our meal, watch the football and then we would put up the Christmas tree. That was the tradition in my house and I try to carry it on as much as I can.”

Carol Ann Miller is organising a Thanksgiving in UL for her fellow American students

Carol Ann Miller came to Ireland in 2018 to study at University of Limerick. She was so taken by the place that she decided to come back and study her Master’s in Music Therapy.

“I really enjoyed the atmosphere of UL,” says the 24-year-old. “It had a really familial feeling. I spent all my time in the Irish World Academy and it felt like a really nice community of people.”

For Thanksgiving, Carol Ann fully intends to harness that community spirit. On returning for her second stint, the Brooklyn native found work with the UL Global Office; a role she has taken to with gusto.

Part of her remit is to organise the upcoming Thanksgiving dinner for American students at UL. And there are quite a few coming.

“We are expecting two-hundred to attend and enjoy Thanksgiving with other Americans,” she says. “We will have American Football on TV, great food and we’re asking people to write down something that they are thankful for and pin it to the wall.”

With all the hard work and organisation that has gone into the event, it’s little wonder so many students have decided to stay in Limerick for the holiday and not travel back across the Atlantic. While Carol Ann is really looking forward to the event, there is definitely a sense that she will be missing home come November 25.

“When I’m at home I get together with my grandparents and parents,” she says. “It’s always been a big family occasion. I will miss it but I think we will make up for it in UL.”

Emilie McClellan, international student, at UCC, will be spending her first Thanksgiving away from the States in Cork

Emilie McClellan will be spending her first Thanksgiving away from family, but luckily she won’t be spending it alone. The International Relations student is on a semester abroad at University College Cork and doesn’t head back to her university in San Diego until just before Christmas.

“I have made some good friends through some community groups and church,” says the 19-year-old. “The Christian Union Society in association with some other societies are hosting a potluck on the day of Thanksgiving. They are not calling it Thanksgiving, but I think it’s interesting that it’s happening on the same day.”

The Arizona-born student says Thanksgiving is more about getting together with family and less about the history behind it. Indeed the whole premise of the feast day has come under some scrutiny in recent years.

“That’s a bit of a touchy subject,” she says. “The stories I grew up with about pilgrims and Native Americans coming together and sharing a meal; the likelihood that that actually happened is pretty low.

"It’s probably quite a whitewashed version of history so that’s not really the focal point of the holidays for me.”

For Emilie, and, it’s fair to say, most Americans, Thanksgiving is about being grateful for the gift of family and friends…and getting the festive season off to an indulgent start.

A taste of home this Thanksgiving

In the city of Philadelphia born and raised… Emily McCorkell’s life got ‘flipped-turned upside down’ when she met her husband, Norman and moved to Derry in 2005.

But she never forgot the flavours of home and in 2010 Emily set up her own award-winning business, Lo & Slo which celebrates all things barbecue and American cooking.

Lo & Slo is now an integral part of ‘LegenDerry’ and Emily is Chair of this passionate network of artisan food producers and restaurants who are determined to make Derry the leading food and drink destination in Ireland.

Emily is also proud to be spearheading a street food revolution which is taking the Walled City by storm.

She said: “When I came to Derry in 2005, a lot of the street food was simply about frying everything now we have so many options to choose from. There is an ‘inverse diaspora’ taking place with people returning to the city and bringing with them the food cultures of places they have lived.”

The ethos of Lo & Slo is to provide everything you would imagine forms a homecooked, hearty meal. Emily and her team use time-honoured traditions of preparing food, ensuring creativity and sustainability is at the heart of everything they do.

They place emphasis on selecting reputable local food growers and farmers to work with, all with the aim of serving their customers nourishing, feel good foods for body and soul.

From her fully loaded food-truck Emily brings fine Philly-inspired USA barbecue, including juicy pulled pork sliders and BBQ fries, straight to events and festivals throughout the country.

At Thanksgiving Emily’s thoughts naturally return home and the family get-togethers of her youth.

She said: “When I think back to the Thanksgivings of my childhood, our home was always filled with our wider family and even their dogs. It was chaos but warm, cosy and fun.

“Food was always at the centre of our home my family was just crazy about food. I remember sitting at the kitchen table doing my homework as my parents recreated recipes they had picked up.

“Now I live in Derry I want to recreate those special times with friends and family. My ethos is that food brings people together. This year we are getting together with a group of American friends and their children, and it will be wonderful.

“My children Lewis and Elsie will be helping out with Lewis in charge of the stuffing this year. It will be a real family affair.”

Emily's Thanksgiving recipes

Thanksgiving Roasted Brussels with Caramelised Onion and Bacon recipe by:Emily McCorkell A delicious side for your Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner Servings 6 Preparation Time  15 mins Cooking Time  45 mins Total Time  60 mins Course  Side Cuisine  Irish Ingredients 600g Sprouts

1 red onion, finely sliced

Sea salt & pepper Method Heat oven to gas 4/180c Trim and peel the sprouts. Cut them in half. Slice rashers into small strips. Fry rashers and onion in an oven proof pan until they begin to crisp up. Remove from pan. Add the sprouts, seasoning with salt & pepper. Roast for 30 minutes. Stir in onion and rashers and roast for 15 minutes.

Honey Glazed Carrots & Parsnips recipe by:Emily McCorkell A gorgeous side for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner Servings 6 Preparation Time  45 mins Cooking Time  15 mins Total Time  60 mins Course  Side Cuisine  Irish Ingredients 3kg carrots

3kg parsnips

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon butter

Squeeze of honey

Cinnamon Sea salt & pepper Method Trim and peel the veg and slice into batons. In batches, sauté the batons in the butter and oil. Coat with honey and mix well. Transfer the veg to an oven dish and season with cinnamon, salt and pepper. Roast at gas 4/180c for 45 minutes or until golden brown.

Emily’s top tips for Thanksgiving

Always brine your Turkey – it will help the meat stay moist and juicy!

Roast your veg, don’t boil it. I also like to add some honey or hot honey to my carrots and parsnips.

Add contrasting flavours to your stuffing. I like to add roasted fruit such as cranberry, orange zest and chestnut.

Nutmeg adds a little something extra to your mash.

To find out more about Lo & Slo and to discover some tasty recipes, visit www.lo-slo.co.uk.