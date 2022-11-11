Five Christmas experiences you can still book for the festive season

With less than 45 days to December 25, it seems planning for Christmas 2022 is well underway with slots for many of the annual traditions and activities already starting to fill up.

Some events, including Tayto Park's Christmas Experience, are now completely sold out while popular weekend dates are hard to come by for others.

However, if you want to book a Christmas family day out or a visit to Mr Claus himself, there are still plenty to choose from across the country this festive season.

🎅 SOLD OUT 🎅



Our Christmas Experience is now completely SOLD OUT!



We look forward to welcoming all of our guests for a magical day out ✨🎄#christmas #soldout #holidays pic.twitter.com/YZ3S5h2zvM — Tayto Park (@taytopark) November 10, 2022

Santa’s Magical Cabin

Santa’s Magical Cabin is returning this Christmas with venues in Cork, Limerick, Dublin, Ennis and Portlaoise.

In association with Dunnes Stores, this Christmas experience still has availability at each location.

At Santa's Magical Cabin, Children and their families will be brought to meet Mr Claus by one of his cheery elves and are sure to be amazed by how much he knows about them, with the help of the Santa Needs to Know forms, which can be filled when booking.

Santa will surprise each of his little visitors with a small gift and a professional photographer will be on hand to capture the family memories with prints available to purchase after your visit.

Tickets cost €13 per child and €6 per adult and can be booked online in advance. Each ticket includes meeting and interacting with elves, meeting your elf guide, visiting Santa in his Magical Cabin, personal info on each child and a gift from Santa.

For more, see santaexperience.ie

Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo

It wouldn’t be winter without this spectacular night-time experience. This year Wild Lights will highlight the importance of biodiversity with over one thousand colourful lanterns to reflect the species of plants and animals at risk of extinction.

Weekend dates in the lead-up to Christmas are currently sold out but there are plenty of slots still available Monday-Thursday and in January if you are looking for something to do during post-Christmas.

Wild Lights is open until Monday, January 9. To book, visit dublinzoo.ie/wildlight

Elves at Work: Santa arrives at Winterval this November 18. Picture: Patrick Browne.

Winterval

Winterval, the Waterford Christmas festival has a new and exciting programme in celebration of its 10th birthday including a re-imagined Santa Claus experience as well as the usual firm favourites such as ice skating, live music and much more.

This year Santa’s Central Station will be setting up shop at Michael Street in the heart of Waterford city, surrounded by a host of family-friendly sights and activities. Elves will guide little ones to visit the main man with the option of capturing the moment with a photo.

Santa will host guests all the way through the festival — from Friday, November 18 until Friday, December 23 and there are still plenty of slots available.

For further details of the 2022 Winterval Festival programme or to make reservations, take a look at winterval.ie

Elf Town Galway

There are still a few dates left for Elf Town Galway so it’s best to act fast for this one.

Set across three buildings, Elf Town Galway is a real Christmas extravaganza. As part of the two-hour experience, excited visitors will get the opportunity to meet Santa, Mrs Claus, the helpful elves and even the reindeer. The magical journey starts at the Castle gates with head elf Glitterpants and ends with a visit to Old Saint Nick.

This year, each child will also receive their golden ticket and a map of Elf Town in the post before their visit. From Jack Frost’s icy wonderland to Rudolph’s puppet experience, there is plenty to explore here.

Elf Town at Galway Racecourse opens on Friday, November 25 until Friday, December 23. For more, see elftown.ie

Leahy’s Open Farm

This family-run farm is located outside Midleton and is holding a Santa experience every Wednesday through Sunday from November 26 until December 23 with plenty of dates still available. Before his big journey on Christmas Eve, little visitors to the farm will meet with Santa Claus who will gift them a small present.

Starting off the fun, children will meet Mrs Claus in her cottage before heading over to see the elves in the workshop and making a decoration of their own with Hoppy the elf.

While at Leahy farm, families can also pay a visit to the Christmas markets as well as some of the farm’s animals. For those with a sweet tooth, there will also be the chance to make your own festive lollipops in the chocolate factory.