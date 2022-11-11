Irish Teacher: People are dying across the globe - but we complain about the young

I met with Frank O’Connor a few weeks back. We owe O’Connor and his partner Jude Sherry a great deal for their work highlighting dereliction in Ireland.

He has a lot to say about education.

“Schools must enable people to think for themselves, to question everything and to find their purpose. I didn’t have that kind of education. At university I was clever enough to stay up all night before exams and regurgitate it. If it wasn’t for my mother (a primary teacher) and the fact that we could afford grinds for maths, I wouldn’t have made it to university.”

Even at university he was discouraged from questioning the status quo. “I criticised a sociologist in a paper. I was told I needed to retract the critique or get the lowest possible mark. Guess what? I didn’t retract it.”

A chance referral changed things. “When I was struggling to come up with a final year project, one of my lecturers sent me off to talk to a chemistry lecturer outside of the course. He asked me about recycling materials rather than throwing them away and that was it, something no other lecturer had asked previously. That perspective, an innovative questioning perspective, changed everything.”

Frank sees our education system as sadly lacking in such opportunities.

“There are still third-level design courses in Ireland where sustainability is not foundational. I was arguing for this while undertaking my PHD as far back as the late ’90s but many people in design still see sustainability as a nice thing to do, and generally only if a client asks for it. It needs to be about embedding core ethical values in all projects from the outset.”

I share that many schools are teaching such values, my own included. Worldwise Global Schools does great work. The involvement of other agencies is vital – the many people involved in excellent youth work – an area that receives a lot less attention than it deserves.

Jennifer Horgan. Pic: Larry Cummins

One World Week, for example, running from the 19th November, hosted by the National Youth Council of Ireland, holds critical thinking at its centre. But broader society doesn’t often support the critical thinkers; such youth work still exists on the margins.

After my chat with Frank, I think about groups like Just Stop Oil who endure such public condemnation. Blocking roads is a more complex form of protest, but media coverage of the non-destruction of ‘priceless’ art, and our response to it, is revealing.

"This painting is protected by glass, it's just fine," said a protester later jailed for throwing soup at a glass-covered painting in Belgium. "Vulnerable people in the Global South, they are not protected. The future of our children is not protected."

How can we argue against this? Do we value a frame more than the lives of millions of vulnerable people? Is the frame deserving of our attention and outrage when dying children are not? And if anyone wants to argue that the two are unrelated, they miss the point entirely.

Our outrage is proof of our stupidity. We listen to what the media tells us without questioning. We nod our heads in agreement when they call the acts ‘despicable,’ the young people ‘vandals’ and ‘delinquents.’ People are dying across the globe, and we deem it appropriate to complain about young people trying to shock governments into action. 15,000 heat-related deaths were recorded in Europe this year. Where is our public outrage against governments? In what ways are we demanding action?

We are products of our education system – a system that has told us to keep quiet, keep our heads down, get on with it. We, as Frank O’Connor describes, don’t truly understand and so we don’t question.

Scientists are clear that global emissions must fall by about half by 2030. They are rising. Oil and Gas companies are earning more, not less, money. And yet, we stand with these companies in these countries of privilege and point our fingers at predominantly young people who want to protect our most vulnerable. Would we rather a more ‘civilised’ approach? Is it really a matter of propriety? Well, say that to the man whose families has been washed away in a flood. Say that to the woman watching fires coming down from the horizon.

Frank O’Connor remembers being rewarded for his ability to cram. “I didn’t understand much of it. I didn’t need to, I could take it in and spit it out, get the grades and that was all seen as fine.”

That kind of education system deserves to be consigned to the past. I hope it already is. So too does our misdirected outrage.