Tara Flynn: How I lost all my marbles - and how I found them again

I lost all my marbles in 2018, at the end of the campaign to Repeal the 8th amendment. Remember that? It seems a million years ago. I’ve certainly aged about that much.
A great result for those of us who campaigned for a Yes. But it’s important to remember both how hard we had to fight for it, and that someone will always, always be coming for our reproductive rights. Look at the overturning of Roe v Wade; many felt that could never happen. But it did. Here, we haven’t yet achieved full access for everyone who needs it and we must never become complacent.
- Tara Flynn premieres her play HAUNTED with THISISPOPBABY (staged as a double bill with Panti’s new play IF THESE WIGS TALK) at the Abbey Theatre on the Peacock stage, until Dec 3
- www.abbeytheatre.ie