Bernard O'Shea: Save the Bounty bar - it's more important than you realise

Last week Mars decided to remove the Bounty from its box of Celebrations. Luckily for Ireland (and myself), the Bounty has not mutinied and has remained inside the box. I love the Bounty and have gone on several sugary odysseys to find the elusive “red” dark chocolate variety. I eventually found them in Mr Price, and I don’t have to hide them around the house either, as my kids don’t like them. Also, I put them down as one of my five a day as, technically, they are a fruit. Maybe it’s a nut? Regardless, it's a win-win for me.

I was so intrigued by our nearest neighbours ditching the Bounty that I got in touch with Nicola Ford, the Corporate Affairs Manager at Mars for North Europe, and asked her, why ditch my favourite taste of paradise? She told me, regarding why the no-Bounty Celebration tub is being trialed: "Consumer research by Mars UK found that 39% of Brits wanted to banish Bounty from the Celebrations tub altogether, and 42% had rowed with friends or family because of it. It follows on from the 'Bounty Return Scheme' in 2021 that allowed UK customers to return their unwanted Bounty chocolate for an alternative favourite from the tub."

A box of Celebrations, sans the controversial mini Bounty bar, yesterday

Finally, there’s research to back up and act on my Christmas pet peeve as to why manufacturers persist in churning out various biscuits and chocolates that are always left behind weeping and melting ungracefully into moulded plastic. They are either engulfed in January by sugar-craved humans going cold turkey when all the nice things are gone or quickly removed from the slobbering mouth of a pet dog and cast into the bin.

I would have loved the opportunity to send back the following chocolates and biscuits to their respective makers over the last 40 years in return for ones that I like; Turkish Delight, the orange fondant, all coffee ones, the dark chocolate with lime (I think that was in the Black Magic box), the pink wafer, the small chocolate biscuit with the jelly on it, and all plain biscuits that have no chocolate on them.

My wife peered over my shoulder as I was writing this and berated me for including Turkish Delight, as it's her favourite one. Honestly, I don’t understand why anyone would like prickly garden flowers as their flavour of choice. As for the pink wafer biscuit, I honestly don’t know why Jacobs keep putting it in their USA box. I used to joke that we saved enough of them one year and built an extension onto the house with them. Don’t get me wrong; an Irish Christmas is not officially complete without the entire country exchanging wrapped boxes of USA biscuits with our nearest and dearest. God bless its sandy texture, but that pink wafer is never touched.

My wife also pointed out a massive flaw in my argument “You like the Bounty, you idiot, and you’d be annoyed if they got rid of it here (in Ireland). What about people who like all those chocolates?” However, our flavour plates have moved on so much in the last 30 years without us even realising it.

Bernard O'Shea: begrudging tolerator of the pink wafer and the Turkish Delight alike. Photograph Moya Nolan

The likes of Celebrations and Cadbury's Heroes are mini versions of the sweets we buy as a whole every day. It's possibly easier to pull in market research on what variety is being bought consistently. However, the old-school Milk Trays and Black Magic boxes were a once-off purchase, mainly at Christmas. There was probably a lot more guesswork going on. But I know deep down in my soul that keeping the pink wafer and Turkish Delight are good for me and possibly society.

Yes, that is a massive preachy stretch, but I think it staves off what I like to call the “Netflix Effect”. My kids not alone can choose the programs they want instantly but also which particular episode. We have reached the level of personalised pick and choose to the point where we don’t ever have to consume something we don’t like.

Similar to the news I get in my feed. I’m rarely confronted with opinions I don’t ascribe and subscribe to. I know intimately what’s happening at Nottingham Forest football club, but I don’t need to know what’s happening elsewhere in football. Yet only 20 years ago, I learned a bit about world football and lower leagues because I had to sit through packaged football shows or read articles in the paper.

I was the youngest and, therefore, the one who was left with the Turkish Delight, the orange fondant segment and the pink wafer. I ate them even though I didn’t like them. I was inadvertently awakened very gently to the concept that life isn’t always fair and that having something nice is much better than nothing.

So I’ve made a tiny promise to myself this year. As I plunge my hand into boxes and tins of sugary treats, I’ll pick the lesser-chosen ones. But I am making no promises about the pink wafers.