Cork city fire crews save unresponsive dog's life with donated oxygen masks 

Cork City Fire Brigade have rescued a dog who was trapped in a blaze at a home in Dillon's Cross, on the northside of the city.

On Tuesday, the crew responded to a house fire in Dillon's Cross and found 'Max' unresponsive in the smoke-filled property.

The pooch was given oxygen before being brought to a local vet for treatment.

Sharing the story on their Twitter page, Cork City Fire Brigade said, thankfully, the dog is "now on the mend".

Earlier today crews responded to a house fire in Dillons Cross 🚒



Crews extinguished the fire and searched the smoke-filled property and rescued an unresponsive dog 🐶



‘Max’ was given oxygen and was then brought to a local vet for treatment 🏥



Thankfully he’s now on the mend pic.twitter.com/6v7T2dhcps — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) November 8, 2022

The crew also shared a picture from the scene which shows the dog being given oxygen with a pet oxygen mask.

Last year, animal welfare charity Cork Animal Care Society, donated animal recovery oxygen masks to Cork City Fire Brigade.

The special oxygen masks, which come in three sizes, are designed to fit snugly and comfortably over the snout of a large dog or over the face of a small kitten.

Albert Kleyn from the Animal Care Society in West Cork with a pet oxygen mask. Picture Dan Linehan

“Using oxygen masks for humans on an animal means the animal loses up to 85% of the oxygen flowing through the mask," Albert Kleyn, a co-founder and chairman of the Cork Animal Care Society, explained.

"These animal oxygen masks can save a life."

We're sure 'Max' and his owners are very grateful for that donation today.