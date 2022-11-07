Drag queen Panti Bliss responds cryptically to Dancing with the Stars rumours

Drag queen Panti Bliss is heavily rumoured to be among the Dancing with the Stars Ireland line-up for its next season, due in the new year.
Media reports today suggest Rory O’Neill will take part in the competition as his alter ego, performing in drag and paired with a male professional dancer — a first for the show.
In 2020, Brian Dowling danced with Kai Widdrington during the ‘Swap Week’ but Panti’s potential pairing with a male dancer for the duration of the series would be the first of its kind for Dancing with the Stars Ireland.
O’Neill reacted to the rumour on social media, responding to someone sharing the “wonderful news” of his involvement in the hit show.
“No comment at this time,” O’Neill wrote, much to the amusement of fans.
“You know how to cut a rug,” one well-wisher responded, with another adding: “Break a hip.”
Also hotly-tipped to be taking to the dancefloor is 23-year-old Eurovision star Brooke Scullion.
Dancing with the Stars Ireland returns in January 2023 and this year Jennifer Zamparelli is joined by new co-host Doireann Garrihy, who takes over from Westlife star Nicky Byrne. Byrne is currently touring with the boy band.