Tolü Makay: 'One of the hardest things for me is trying to maintain my confidence'

I moved to Ireland from Nigeria when I was five, and we settled in Tullamore, County Offaly — the bogs!

My earliest memory sitting on a horse on the beach for my birthday in Nigeria. I re-enacted that on Sandymount beach in Dublin for one of my music videos. I never really got the chance to ride — horse riding was quite expensive. I did have a friend when I was in Tullamore who let me ride her horse. My core wasn’t strong and I was just leaning to the left of the horse until I fell off.

I’m evolving and one of the things I’m exploring within myself at the moment is to finally accept that I am becoming who it is that I am meant to be.

As a kid, I’d always had dreams and aspirations that were way bigger than anyone could imagine. I still do — and it’s quite frightening because when you tell people, they just don’t believe you. Then when things start slowly happening for you, you start getting very afraid of success.

One of the hardest things for me is trying to maintain my confidence and remind myself of who it is that I am when I’m not sure where I’m going. To stay confident even when things aren’t necessarily going how I planned or going right, whatever ‘right’ means.

Before N17 came out, that was a very tough year. That was the year that I quit my job. One of my proudest achievements was being able to keep holding on. There were many times I had doubts about going back to work and whether I should go back to corporate. That was my chance of saying, “Let me just put my head down for the entire year and see what happens.”

Being able to see that through honestly gave me a great sense of fulfillment, selling out The Tolü Makay Experience, and also doing Vicar Street. That was such an important moment because it was my first time really realising that I could become the artist that I had always dreamed of becoming. For the first time, I didn’t need to have other people’s validation. I could feel it for myself. Believing in myself gave me the courage and the strength to keep going.

I’m always discovering. I’m like a kid in a playground — curious — and always ready to learn. My greatest quality is [the willingness] to try new things. I am always trying to create my own space, discovering as I go.

I have a very small circle that helps me when I need it — my best friend and their boyfriend. You don’t want to burden your friends with what it is you are really afraid of. Going to a therapist has been extremely monumental — trying to have every day feel normal and sane. Sometimes it feels as though you don’t know where you’re going and that can feel quite frightening.

Don’t give up on yourself. I’m still figuring it out. If it doesn’t work out exactly how you intend, knowing there’s a different way to go about things – not letting go and knowing that you are enough.

The best advice I’ve been given is to trust in my own intuition.

Climate change has affected everybody. I think we’ve been dismissive of the drastic way things have changed.

I learned recently that when we’re giving clothes away to other countries, especially Ghana, the clothes build up in landfills and form waste — it doesn’t even get recycled.

People are literally bringing their junk into other places thinking that it’s needed. Buy things that are unique, that can be passed down through [generations].

That’s something that my mother instilled in me and she’s passed on her jumpers and a few vintage jackets and people always ask me ‘where did you get that?’ If I can’t wear it, then I give it to my cousins or I bring it back to Nigeria and give it to someone who needs it more than me.

Our generation is so used to fast fashion. Reducing what it is that we’re buying and not going for cheap materials would be good in the long run. We can be quite selfish and only concerned about ourselves. Sometimes, we forget that we live in an ecosystem that needs everyone to take care of it.

It’s incredible working with Made Local, it’s one of those things I do already — work with Irish designers — but it’s just amazing to be the ambassador.

What scares me most in life is giving up, and not trying to attain happiness. This is going to sound like a cliché but I don’t think I’d want to change anything from my past. It’s all lessons. I wouldn’t be where I am today, if I am not learning from them.

I did my undergrad in psychology, and I probably would have gone on to be a neuropsychologist — being able to scan people’s brains to see what kind of developmental issues someone may have. I always found that fascinating and I’ve always been quite curious about how we relate to other humans and how we interact in the world.

I’ve always been like an observer in my own way, the quiet one, analysing and trying to understand the world we’re living in. I think I still could find a way into it. I kind of am — especially being an advocate for mental health. It’s all connected in some way.