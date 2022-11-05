Tolü Makay: 'One of the hardest things for me is trying to maintain my confidence'

I moved to Ireland from Nigeria when I was five, and we settled in Tullamore, County Offaly — the bogs!
As a kid, I’d always had dreams and aspirations that were way bigger than anyone could imagine. I still do — and it’s quite frightening because when you tell people, they just don’t believe you. Then when things start slowly happening for you, you start getting very afraid of success.
I’ve always been like an observer in my own way, the quiet one, analysing and trying to understand the world we’re living in. I think I still could find a way into it. I kind of am — especially being an advocate for mental health. It’s all connected in some way.
- Tolü Makay is this year’s Design & Crafts Council Ireland’s (DCCI) Made Local ambassador.