Pictures: The most memorable Halloween costumes of 2022

In the world of celebrities and influencers, it's fair to say Halloween costumes are a pretty big deal. The likes of ‘Halloween Queen’ Heidi Klum and the Kardashian-Jenner clan are known for making a statement and this year, famous faces did not disappoint with their attire.

Prosthetics, paint, and extravagant photoshoots are part and parcel of Halloween in 2022, especially after Covid-19.

With that in mind, here is a round-up of some of the most memorable Halloween costumes we saw this year — from extravagant and terrifying to simple and hilarious.

James Kavanagh

James Kavanagh. Picture: @jamesalankavanagh/Instagram

Marge Simpson turned out to be a popular pick this year with James Kavanagh choosing to rock The Simpsons character's iconic pink Chanel suit. Lizzo and Cardi B also opted for a Marge makeover this year so as always, Kavanagh was very on-trend.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian. Picture: @kimkardashian/ Instagram

The Kardashians always like to make a statement and this year, Kim certainly made a splash with her take on Mystique from X-Men. Although there are reports that SKIMS founder wore the costume to Tracee Ellis Ross’ birthday which was not actually a Halloween-themed event, she still looked great.

Amy Huberman

Amy Huberman. Picture: amy_huberman/ Instagram

Another costume with a funny anecdote attached to it. This year, Amy Huberman poked fun at husband Brian O'Driscoll with a costume inspired by his recent mix-up at the groomers when he accidentally brought home the wrong dog.

"Couldn’t resist. Costume is “BOD at the Groomers” Dog is local model “Paddy” and defo not ours," she said.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker. Picture: @kourtneykardash/ Instagram

We could have guessed that newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker would love a couples costume. For Halloween 2022, the pair went as Chucky and Tiffany Valentine, complete with a spooky photoshoot, in keeping with true Kardashian fashion.

Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison. Picture: @rosanna_davison/ Instagram

Another couple's costume? Maybe. Former Miss World and mum of three Rosanna Davison went for a scary costume for trick-or-treating this year and dressed as a 'bad bunny' while husband Wes Quirke went as a Banana in Pyjamas.

"What do a banana in pyjamas and a bad bunny have in common? Absolutely nothing! Zilch," she joked.

Cardi B

Cardi B. Picture: @iamcardib/ Instagram



We told you Marge was big this year and Cardi B went all out. The rapper tried her hand at Marge's most memorable green look as well as another black dress. She even had the famous brown couch in the back of some of her pictures.

Holly Carpenter

Holly Carpenter. Picture: @hollycarpenter/ Instagram

Meanwhile, Irish model Holly Carpenter looked out of this world for Halloween this year and even had her own alien. The podcaster dressed as a space invader complete with a pink wig and gun. Posting a funny video clip of her chasing her boyfriend (the alien), she said: "Halloween is my absolute favourite."

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan. Picture: TikTok/Instagram

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan took inspiration from Mean Girls this year. Dressed as Regina George's mother (yes, the one with THAT iconic line), the actress completed the look with a pink tracksuit — and a tray of cocktails.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj. Picture: @nickiminaj/ Instagram

It was all about the fairytales for Nicki Minaj this year. The rapper went for an extravagant Cinderella-inspired dress, complete with a blonde upstyle and some very strategic cutouts at the back.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum, right, and husband Tom Kaulitz attend Klum's 21st annual Halloween party. Picture: Agostini/Invision/AP

Finally, it would be rude not to give Heidi Klum a mention as the supermodel is famous for her love for Halloween and her incredible transformations. This year, for Klum's 21st annual Halloween party, she went as well, a worm.